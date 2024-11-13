DeepL unveils next frontier for Language AI with voice translation solution: DeepL Voice

Available in two distinct models, DeepL Voice is the company's first voice translation solution for real-time spoken interactions

New tools launch at the company's inaugural flagship event, DeepL Dialogues

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced the launch of its first voice translation solution DeepL Voice, with the first two products unveiled: Voice for Meetings and Voice for Conversations. DeepL Voice makes it possible to conduct virtual meetings across several languages as well as real-time translation for in-person conversations.

"Bringing the quality and security that DeepL is known for to real-time speech translation was the next frontier for us as a business and we're excited to finally unveil our first products. Building on the expertise and models we've developed since our launch in 2017, we've been working closely with customers as part of a beta program to ensure that we're delivering a solution that solves real-life challenges businesses face," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder at DeepL.

"DeepL is already a leader in written translation, but real time speech translation is an entirely different story. When translating speech as it happens, you're dealing with incomplete input, pronunciation issues, latency and more, all of which can lead to inaccurate translations and poor user experience. These are the same challenges that are oftentimes faced in human conversation that can lead to misunderstandings, so we built a solution that would take these into account from the offset and enable businesses to break down language barriers by enabling them to communicate in multiple languages as required," Kutylowski continued.

The launch of DeepL Voice marks the company's first foray into speech-based translations, bringing DeepL's industry leading translation quality and security to spoken communication with two powerful products:

DeepL Voice for Meetings eliminates language barriers from virtual meetings. It enables every meeting participant to speak in their preferred language, while other participants receive translated captions in real-time so they can engage and communicate in their native language thus increasing engagement through clearer communication and allowing people to communicate where it was previously not possible.

DeepL Voice for Conversations works on mobile devices to enable one-on-one, in-person conversations across languages thanks to translated captions. It provides two convenient viewing modes to ensure each person can follow translations easily on one device.

DeepL Voice expands the company's suite of robust language and communication tools available via the DeepL Language AI platform, which is trusted by 100,000 businesses and governments worldwide for its accuracy and security. To ensure that it achieves the high levels of quality and accuracy required for business usage that DeepL is known for, this new Voice technology is powered by AI models trained on diverse data sets that take into account different accents and environments.

DeepL Voice is now available to businesses worldwide and supports the following spoken languages at launch, with more to follow in the future: English, German, Japanese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Italian, with translated captions available in all 33 DeepL Translator supported languages.

The launch of DeepL Voice was the pinnacle of DeepL's first flagship conference, DeepL Dialogues, hosted in Berlin on November 13. Audience members in attendance were able to see a live-demo, hear from beta customers and see how the solutions can enable them to break down language barriers across their business communication.

Christine Aubry, Internationalisation Coordinator from Brioche Pasquier, a beta customer of DeepL Voice who also attended DeepL Dialogues, added: "Before DeepL Voice, our main challenge was maintaining the inclusion of our international sites in Company projects. The experience was great, DeepL Voice for Meetings really brought our teams together - bridging the gap between our sites and opening the door to collaboration and teamwork. I have tested other tools which generally only support one language in the meeting, but there is nothing like this; DeepL Voice is by far the most complete tool I have used."

The launch of DeepL Voice culminates a year of innovation and growth for DeepL. From the launch of DeepL Write Pro in the first half of the year, as well as updates to its Glossary feature and the unveiling of its next-generation large language model (LLM), which outperforms GPT-4, Google, and Microsoft for translation quality. DeepL also was recently named to Forbes' 2024 Cloud 100 list, and raised $300M of new investment at a $2B valuation in May, led by renowned late-stage investment firm Index Ventures.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

