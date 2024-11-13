Turning an idea into a business has never been easier with the platforms 20+ AI-powered marketing tools

Picsart, with over 100 million monthly users, has launched an AI-powered Logo Maker tailored to small businesses, solopreneurs, and side hustlers. Designed for everyone from food truck owners to sports leagues, this tool enables users to create a professional logo and expand it into a complete brand kit, featuring colors, fonts, and templates ready for social media, business cards, websites, and more.

Picsart introduces new AI Logo Maker tool for anyone to create logos in seconds (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rise of social media marketing and the number of channels new businesses must create for, a logo is often the first asset a solopreneur needs. Picsart has built an easy-to-use, free, and fun AI Logo Maker accessible via web and mobile encouraging anyone who has an idea to build their brand. It's as simple as opening the tool, entering your business name and description, selecting preferred colors and styles, and then exporting as a high-quality JPG or transparent PNG for various use cases such as printing for merchandising.

"Today's small business owners are true multitaskers-designing, marketing, and managing every aspect of their brands on their own," says Thibault Imbert, Picsart's Chief Product Officer. "With our new AI Logo Maker, we're delivering a game-changing solution that puts pro-level creativity at their fingertips. Whether it's a logo for their social media profile, packaging, merch, or even holiday cards, our Logo Maker and the entire Picsart platform, empowers creators to transform ideas into reality quickly, affordably, and with ease."

In a recent survey conducted by Picsart, 80% of business owners highlighted that branding is critical to their growth, and 78% of SMBs are already embracing AI tools. In the same survey, 72% revealed that they created their branding themselves Picsart's AI Logo Maker enables anyone to explore or uplevel their branding, experiment with new styles and icons, and build the business they've dreamt of, anytime, anywhere.

The new Logo Maker builds on recent enhancements to Picsart's popular tools like AI Background, Remove Background, and Image Generator, delivering greater quality and customization for creators and business owners. This launch also comes after Picsart's recent partnerships with Monotype and Getty, as well as the brand's "Let's Make It" campaign, a celebration of the small business spirit that emphasizes Picsart's role as a creative companion for entrepreneurs.

Launched in conjunction with Picsart's presence at Web Summit, it is also timed to celebrate the company's 13th Anniversary. Since its founding, Picsart has been installed on nearly 1.5 billion devices, and is home to more than 3,000 editing tools, and dozens of world-class AI features.

