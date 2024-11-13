Hartford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - 4Joy Paddles, an exciting newcomer in the rapidly growing pickleball industry, has officially launched its innovative line of high-performance paddles featuring one-of-a-kind, artist-drawn designs. Founded by brain tumor survivor Stacey Cleary, 4Joy Paddles aims to transform the pickleball experience by blending engineering, artistry, and a commitment to philanthropy.

4Joy Paddles Launches Unique Line of Artistic Pickleball Paddles with a Philanthropic Mission

The flagship product, the Premio series, caters to players of all skill levels, offering a versatile paddle that excels in both performance and style. Each paddle face showcases stunning hand-drawn artwork, ensuring they stand out on the courts and spark conversations among players.

"We identified a need for more color and creativity in the pickleball paddle market while upholding the high standards that players expect," said Stacey Cleary, founder and CEO of 4Joy Paddles. "Our paddles are not only top-quality; they embody joy and excitement on the court."

4Joy Paddles distinguishes itself with a commitment to giving back. Recognizing pickleball as a community-building, health-enhancing sport, the company is donating a portion of profits to four health-focused organizations: the Alzheimer's Research Fund, American Cancer Society, Ovarian Cancer Research, and Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

This launch coincides with the unprecedented growth of pickleball, which, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, saw a 39.3% increase in participation in the U.S. from 2019 to 2021, making it one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

4Joy Paddles' products are the culmination of extensive research and development. "Not only did we make an exhaustive search for the right paddle in terms of components and manufacturing quality but we've subjected these paddles to rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest performance standards," Cleary explained. "Our goal was to create a paddle that advanced players would appreciate for its performance, while still being an all-around paddle to fit most players."

The Premio series boasts a specialized comfort grip and a high-tech Thermoforming process that enhances control, power, and maneuverability. Each paddle also includes a complimentary neoprene cover, adding extra value for players at all levels.

Looking ahead, 4Joy Paddles plans to expand its product offerings. Cleary revealed, "We're developing a new series called AMP4, which will feature a wider face and a more accessible price point. We're also designing options that resonate with a broader audience, including more masculine styles and designs for younger players."

Beyond sales, the company's mission focuses on contributing to the vibrant pickleball community. "We want our paddles to be conversation starters," Cleary said. "We hope they'll help foster connections and camaraderie on the courts."

4Joy Paddles' products are available for purchase on their website and through select retailers. For more information about 4Joy Paddles and their offerings, visit www.4joypaddles.com.

About 4Joy Paddles

Founded in January 2024, 4Joy Paddles is a Connecticut-based company specializing in high-performance pickleball paddles featuring unique, artist-drawn designs. Proudly female-owned, the company is dedicated to enhancing the pickleball experience through innovative products while supporting vital health causes. 4Joy Paddles values positivity, creativity, and community in the dynamic world of pickleball.

