Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - America's Best Roofing Company (ABRC), Tucson's leading roofing contractor, announced a new initiative to educate homeowners on how to protect themselves from unscrupulous roofing contractors. The campaign, titled "Ask Before You Hire," aims to empower Tucson-area residents with essential questions to ask potential roofers, ensuring consumers make informed decisions about roofing projects.

ABRC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/229173_70eb5591e477fb42_001full.jpg

Sergio Jimenez, CEO of ABRC, stated, "As Tucson's most trusted roofer, we've seen too many homeowners fall victim to subpar workmanship and fraudulent practices. Our 'Ask Before You Hire' campaign is designed to arm homeowners with the knowledge they need to choose a reputable contractor and safeguard their most valuable asset - their home."

The initiative comes in response to a growing number of complaints about roofing scams and poor-quality work in the Tucson area. ABRC's campaign will provide homeowners with a comprehensive list of questions to ask potential contractors, covering areas such as licensing, insurance, warranties, and project timelines.

For more critical questions to ask a roofer consultant - Access the Checklist: Essential Questions to Ask a Roofing Contractor.

"An informed client is a happy client," Jimenez added. "By asking these crucial questions, homeowners can significantly reduce their risk of hiring an unreliable contractor and ensure they receive the quality roofing services they deserve."

ABRC, founded in 2008 and rebranded in 2018, has quickly risen to become the number one roofing contractor in Tucson. The company's success is built on a foundation of expertise, transparency, and customer empowerment.

Elizabeth Gonzalez, co-owner of ABRC, emphasized the company's commitment to community education: "With over 70 years of combined roofing experience in our family, we've seen the devastating effects of poor roofing work. This campaign is about sharing our knowledge to protect our neighbors and elevate the standards of our industry."

The "Ask Before You Hire" campaign will include a series of educational workshops, online resources, and community outreach programs. ABRC plans to partner with local homeowners' associations and community organizations to spread awareness and provide complimentary consultations to residents considering roofing projects.

Jimenez noted, "We're taking it one roof at a time, focusing on being present in every project. This campaign is an extension of our commitment to excellence and our passion for what we call 'HeartWork' - pouring our hearts into every job we do."

For a detailed roofing guide for homeowners in the Tucson area, Click here to access The Homeowner's Guide to Roof Replacement.

Industry experts have praised ABRC's initiative as a much-needed step towards consumer protection in the roofing sector. ABRC's campaign addresses a critical need in the industry. By educating homeowners, ABRC aims to not only protect consumers but also raise the standards for all roofing contractors in the area.

The launch of this campaign aligns with ABRC's long-term goal of becoming the most prominent and trusted roofing contractor in Tucson. By prioritizing customer education and empowerment, ABRC aims to strengthen its position as an industry leader and advocate for homeowner rights.

For more information about the "Ask Before You Hire" campaign or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit ABRC's website or contact the office directly.

About America's Best Roofing Company

America's Best Roofing Company (ABRC) is Tucson's premier roofing contractor, offering a comprehensive range of services including roofing repairs, replacements, coatings, and gutter and siding installation. Founded in 2008 and rebranded in 2018, ABRC is a family-owned business with over 70 years of combined roofing experience. Led by CEO Sergio Jimenez, ABRC is committed to empowering homeowners, providing outstanding service, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity in the roofing industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229173

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC