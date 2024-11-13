Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers Announces Fourth CEO in the Firm's 60 Years

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers announces William "Bill" Brown will become chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Bill Brown Named CEO, Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

Bill Brown Named CEO, Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

Chief Operating Officer since 2020, Brown was chosen for his strong leadership and alignment with the firm's vision. "Bill brings fresh energy and innovative ideas to the role," said current CEO, Ed Gazzola, who will transition to executive chairperson. "This change is vital for our long-term success in strategic market sectors including Data Centers, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Life Sciences."

Expressing enthusiasm for his new position, Brown stated, "I am honored to lead Bennett & Pless into this exciting chapter while upholding our vision and culture as a place where people thrive."

Brown will be the fourth CEO in the firm's 60-year history, following Moe Bennett, Rex Pless, and Gazzola. The transition highlights Bennett & Pless Structural Engineering's commitment to leadership development and remaining an independent midsize firm amid ongoing AEC industry consolidation.

About Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1964, Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers is an award-winning firm recognized as the largest single-discipline structural engineering firm in the southeast. Celebrating 60 years in business, the firm provides structural engineering expertise across offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Loudoun, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Sarasota.

Contact Information

Sally Morgan
Marketing Director
smorgan@bennett-pless.com
6789908700

Cathy Melcher
Regional Marketing Director
cmelcher@bennett-pless.com
7037746232

SOURCE: Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.