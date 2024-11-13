Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers Announces Fourth CEO in the Firm's 60 Years

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers announces William "Bill" Brown will become chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Bill Brown Named CEO, Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

Chief Operating Officer since 2020, Brown was chosen for his strong leadership and alignment with the firm's vision. "Bill brings fresh energy and innovative ideas to the role," said current CEO, Ed Gazzola, who will transition to executive chairperson. "This change is vital for our long-term success in strategic market sectors including Data Centers, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Life Sciences."

Expressing enthusiasm for his new position, Brown stated, "I am honored to lead Bennett & Pless into this exciting chapter while upholding our vision and culture as a place where people thrive."

Brown will be the fourth CEO in the firm's 60-year history, following Moe Bennett, Rex Pless, and Gazzola. The transition highlights Bennett & Pless Structural Engineering's commitment to leadership development and remaining an independent midsize firm amid ongoing AEC industry consolidation.

About Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1964, Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers is an award-winning firm recognized as the largest single-discipline structural engineering firm in the southeast. Celebrating 60 years in business, the firm provides structural engineering expertise across offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Loudoun, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, and Sarasota.

Contact Information

Sally Morgan

Marketing Director

smorgan@bennett-pless.com

6789908700

Cathy Melcher

Regional Marketing Director

cmelcher@bennett-pless.com

7037746232

SOURCE: Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers

View the original press release on newswire.com.