'Women Driven by Auto' Aims to Break Gender Barriers in the Auto Industry

A comprehensive multimedia program designed to help women accelerate their auto careers through education, networking events and mentorship.

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Women Driven by Auto is the auto industry's newest women-led, multimedia program that is designed to empower women to create a career path in the male-dominated auto industry through education, networking events, and customizable mentorships.

Women Driven By Auto

Logo

As more people develop a desire to learn trade skills, the rapidly evolving automotive industry deserves a stronger spotlight due to the many opportunities it holds for both men and women. Shannon Steitz, who has spent much of her career entrenched in the auto world, believes the time is opportune for women to break down the barriers and find a long-lasting presence within the industry.

"Women are remarkably underrepresented in the automotive industry, even though we have a substantial impact on both the U.S. workforce and car buyer market," says Steitz, founder of Women Driven by Auto. "Women influence 85% of the car buying decisions, yet only have a 21.8% presence in dealerships. The statistics speak for themselves and ultimately sparked the idea for Women Driven by Auto. I strongly believe that if we empower women to seek opportunities in the auto industry and connect them with the appropriate people, we can shift the stigma that exists and increase the talent pool to advance the industry as a whole."

Women Driven by Auto will focus on serving women who are looking to either start or accelerate an auto career through a range of valuable benefits, including: professional networking events, retreats and conferences, mentorships, career placements, newsletters and a dedicated podcast. The podcast will welcome industry leaders, who can provide personal insights and expert knowledge on how to excel in auto. Women Driven by Auto will also offer various partnership opportunities to dealers, manufacturers and other auto-brands that want to attract and retain female talent and strengthen gender equality within their company.

Steitz has fostered deep relationships with premier dealerships across the Tristate area. She has a proven track record of creating highly sought-after experiences for both local communities and dealers alike. Her deep knowledge of auto, combined with her passion for mentoring women, will undoubtedly transform the industry in a unique and impactful way.

"There's no doubt that men will always be a driving force for the auto industry; but I have always been given a seat at the table and want that same experience for other women," says Steitz. "The people I have met throughout the years have made it an easy decision for me to further pursue a career in automotive. I strongly encourage the men who are deeply seated in the industry today to support Women Driven by Auto, so we can redefine what is possible for women to achieve in auto together."

More details about memberships, partnership opportunities and other ways to support Women Driven by Auto can be found online at www.womendrivenbyauto.com.

####

Women Driven by Auto Contact:

Alexa Malet, Public Relations

info@womendrivenbyauto.com

About Women Driven by Auto:

Women Driven by Auto (WDBA) is a multimedia program designed to empower women to thrive within the auto industry through various networking events, retreats and conferences, mentorships, career placements and more. WDBA will highlight the unique perspective women offer this male-dominated industry, while also offering partnership opportunities to dealers, manufacturers and other auto-brands to help attract and retain female talent and strengthen gender equality.

About Shannon Steitz:

Steitz has established a reputation throughout her career for being a media maven with a specialized focus on the luxury lifestyle and automotive industries. Her unique skillset, combined with her vast marketing knowledge, helps her develop strategies that foster strong partnerships and business growth.

Contact Information

Alexa Malet

Public Relations

alexa@womendrivenbyauto.com

973-968-6188

Shannon Steitz

Founder | CEO

shannon@womendrivenbyauto.com

201-207-4816

SOURCE: Women Driven By Auto

View the original press release on newswire.com.