Ritani Releases 2024 Holiday Jewelry Gift Guide

Finanznachrichten News

Bold in Gold, Modern Pearls, Stylish Children's Jewelry, and Charm Building, plus unexpected twists on classic lab diamond studs, huggies, pendants tennis bracelets, and more

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Year after year, jewelry remains at the top of many wish lists. Whether you're shopping for your mother, daughter, sister, best friend, or even picking up a well-deserved gift for yourself, Ritani has you covered with chic, timeless designs at every price point. And new this year is a darling selection of jewelry for all of the stylish children on your list starting at just $35.

Ritani's 2024 Holiday Jewelry Gift Guide

Ritani's 2024 Gift Guide is below.

Elevated Diamond Classics
You can never go wrong with gifting a classic piece of diamond jewelry. However, this year Ritani suggests opting for some unexpected twists on our lab diamond studs, huggies, pendants and tennis bracelets. Think: fancy shapes, colored diamonds, bezel settings, or the very cool Toi et Moi style.

Bold in Gold
It was certainly hard to narrow down our favorite lush yellow-gold designs, but we can be sure that when the wrapping paper comes off, you'll hear nothing but "oohs and ahhs" with any of these pieces.

Modern Pearls
Fun fact: did you know that pearls are the world's oldest gem? However, these modern styles are fresh, edgy and perfect for right now and the years to come.

Children's Jewelry
Toys and electronics have a limited shelf-life, but a piece of jewelry is something a child can treasure forever. These darling children's jewelry designs are whimsical and chic, so much so that you may be tempted to borrow from their tiny jewel boxes.

Charm Builder
Have you heard? Charms are making a comeback. And what better tradition to start than the gift of a gorgeous charm bracelet or necklace that you can add to year after year? PS: Ritani has added many new designs to our charm builder for the holiday season.

ABOUT RITANI
Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source for purchasing high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Senior Director of Communications
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
