Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Murray Hill of Elevate Uranium Ltd will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

Held on November 14-15, 121 Mining Investment London will host over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

About Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium is a uranium development company focused on the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Namibia and Australia. With a globally significant uranium resource base exceeding 160 million pounds of U3O₈, Elevate Uranium is committed to becoming a globally significant uranium producer.

The Company's flagship asset is the Koppies Uranium Project in Namibia, a near-surface deposit with a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 66.1 million pounds of U3O₈. Elevate Uranium aims to advance the Koppies project towards production, leveraging its proprietary U-pgrade beneficiation process which has been proven to reduce capital and operating costs by as much as ~50%, compared to conventional processes.

The company is well-funded to execute its development and exploration plans. This includes the next phase of development at the Koppies Uranium Project with the construction and operation of an U-pgrade demonstration plant and commencement of technical studies.

