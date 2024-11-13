Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Carabia, a pioneering online platform, today announced the launch of its waitlist for a marketplace for private buyers and sellers dedicated exclusively to high-quality used cars in the UAE. The platform aims to revolutionise the UAE's used car market by offering a transparent, trustworthy, and efficient way to buy and sell premium pre-owned vehicles.

"Carabia addresses a significant gap in the UAE's used car market," said Max Lovett, Co-founder of Carabia. "Our platform eliminates the frustrations associated with traditional dealerships and existing online marketplaces, offering a seamless, transparent experience for both buyers and sellers of quality used vehicles."

Key features of Carabia include:

Exclusive listings from private sellers only, ensuring a focused marketplace for quality vehicles

Comprehensive vehicle inspections conducted by third-party experts

Thorough background checks using extensive databases

Transparent pricing model that allows direct trading, maximising value for both buyers and sellers

Access to detailed vehicle history and service records

The platform's rigorous vetting process ensures that only the best cars are listed. This includes initial screenings, professional inspections, and background checks to ensure only high-quality, well-maintained cars appear on the platform. Potential buyers can access detailed reports, including inspection results, proof of ownership, and service histories.

"Our goal is to build trust and transparency in the used car market," added Max Lovett. "By providing comprehensive information and focusing on quality, we're creating a marketplace where both buyers and sellers can transact with confidence."

Carabia's launch is particularly timely given the global trend of increased demand for second-hand cars. In the UAE, where consumers are seeking cost-effective ways to buy and sell cars more often, Carabia aims to ensure that affordability doesn't mean compromising on quality.

Early adopters joining the waitlist will enjoy several benefits, including:

Early access to the platform upon launch

Invitations to exclusive events, including Carabia's official launch

Get a first look at new and unique vehicle listings

As Carabia prepares for its full launch in early January, it invites car enthusiasts, potential buyers, and sellers to join its waitlist and be part of a transformation of the UAE's used car market.

For more information and to join the waitlist, visit carabiacars.com.

About Carabia

Carabia is an online marketplace that is exclusively designed for private individuals looking to buy and sell high-quality used cars in the UAE. Founded in 2023, Carabia aims to revolutionize the used car market by providing a transparent, trustworthy, and efficient platform for the private trading of premium pre-owned vehicles.

