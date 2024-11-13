Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Designli, a leading software development provider, has been named one of "America's Most Reliable Companies" for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. The prestigious recognition praises U.S. companies that deliver outstanding service and dependability.

America's Most Reliable Companies 2025 list honors 300 companies across various industries to help businesses find partners they can feel confident about working with.

The companies on the list have earned the trust and recommendations from their business partners - over 1,700 decision-makers who have regularly done business with B2B companies.





Designli Named One of America's Most Reliable Companies for 2025 by Newsweek, Celebrated for Excellence in Dependability and Customer Satisfaction

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/229540_4354713874d4ea67_001full.jpg

In a collaboration with Statista, Newsweek collected over 40,000 evaluations, and each company was assigned a score out of 100, which was calculated based on five key metrics:

Likelihood of recommendation





Ease of doing business





Value for money





Consistency of deliverables





Reputation for dependability

This recognition highlights Designli's commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"This recognition as one of America's Most Reliable Companies highlights the heart of what Designli stands for a commitment to dependability and a client-centered experience. We're honored to be acknowledged and inspired to keep raising the bar, ensuring our clients feel supported and confident in every step of their journey with us," said Keith Shields, CEO of Designli.

Additionally, the award reflects Designli's strengthened focus on customer satisfaction through its new mission: delivering a 5-star product development experience to earn a 5-star review from every customer.

Discover what makes Designli a 5-star partner here.

About Designli:

Designli is Southeast's leading custom software development company. It specializes in custom software development, mobile apps, and web applications built with cutting-edge technologies like React Native, React, Nest, and Node.js. With the expertise to handle the most complex software solutions, Designli ensures a seamless, 5-star experience for every client.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229540

SOURCE: DesignRush