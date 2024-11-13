Chinese manufacturer UtmoLight has unveiled a new 450 W perovskite solar module, with a 16. 1% efficiency rating. It claims that the panel is currently the largest perovskite PV module available. China's UtmoLight has launched a 450 W perovskite solar panel with a power conversion efficiency of 16. 1%. "The panel is currently the largest perovskite photovoltaic module available on the market," Wang Xuege, vice president of UtmoLight, told pv magazine. The Wuxi-based company said the new product features an open-circuit voltage of 190. 7 V, a short-circuit current of 3. 19, and a fill factor of ...

