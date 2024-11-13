PureSquare: PureVPN Introduces Residential Network Add-On: An All-Access Pass to a Borderless Internet

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / PureVPN, a global leader in user privacy and business security with 17+ years of experience, is introducing its Residential Network add-on. Designed for increased online privacy and greater anonymity, this solution provides users with residential IP addresses instead of traditional data center IPs.

"The Residential Network add-on is part of PureVPN's ongoing commitment to enhancing data privacy, managing identities, and securing devices for individual users and businesses alike," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "This solution directly addresses the growing demand for reliable, privacy-focused tools for consumers."

Why Choose PureVPN's Residential Network?

With PureVPN's Residential Network, users have an all-access pass to a truly borderless internet. Unlike traditional VPN IPs that are often sourced from data centers, this solution breaks barriers by routing web requests through dynamic residential IPs.

This configuration enhances authenticity, allowing users to browse with minimal risk of detection by websites or services that typically flag VPN traffic. It is ideal for accessing location-specific content, reducing streaming interruptions, circumventing regional limitations, and ensuring stable connections. It also offers users a greater degree of control and anonymity, with a connection that appears indistinguishable from that of local users.

How Users Benefit From Residential Network

PureVPN's Residential Network add-on addresses a range of privacy and location-specific needs:

Accessing Location-Based Content: With residential IP addresses, users can view content available in specific regions, broadening access to local online resources.

Improved Streaming Experience : Residential Network allows users to enjoy a buffer-free streaming experience while maintaining access to region-specific media.

More Privacy for Online Shopping : It enables users to explore location-specific offers while maintaining privacy, securing transactions, and reducing tracking.

Regional Gaming Access : Gamers can use PureVPN's Residential Network to access in-game content from select locations with a secure and seamless connection.

Seamless Access to ChatGPT: Using a Residential Network will prevent platforms like ChatGPT from detecting that your IP is associated with a VPN, allowing for uninterrupted access.

Fast and Reliable U.S. Residential Network

PureVPN's U.S.-based Residential Network is designed for stability and reliable speeds. By leveraging a pool of U.S. IP addresses, this add-on ensures both performance and authenticity for privacy-sensitive activities. It also supports advanced protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2, along with AES 256-bit encryption, to deliver enhanced security for users.

The Internet Kill Switch feature further ensures uninterrupted privacy by automatically disconnecting internet activity if the VPN connection drops. Additionally, PureVPN's strict no-logs policy, which is independently verified, ensures that no user data is collected, stored, or shared, reinforcing user privacy.

PureVPN users can purchase the Residential Network add-on through their dashboard.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

