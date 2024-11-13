

Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Indonesia's Special Envoy to COP29

JAKARTA, Nov 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) is promoting participation with the global community during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. This initiative is in harmony with the nation's objective to an energy transition towards sustainable energy self-sufficiency.Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Indonesia's Special Envoy to COP29, stated that under President Prabowo Subianto's leadership, Indonesia is committed to sustaining existing commitments made by preceding presidents to accelerate the energy transition and mitigate climate change."We will keep our commitments and develop new programs led by President Prabowo. Among these is an initiative to add 100 gigawatts of new power generation over the next 15 years, with renewable energy accounting for 75% (75 gigawatts). This ambitious initiative will necessitate USD 235 billion in investment," Hashim remarked at the opening of the Indonesian Pavilion at COP29 on Monday, November 11.Hashim also highlighted additional commitments, such as carbon emission reduction through Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology. Indonesia is prepared to collaborate with multinational companies and other stakeholders interested in investing in this sector."Indonesia is blessed with vast saline aquifers, both onshore and offshore, providing an estimated carbon storage capacity of 500 gigatons," he added.Indonesia invites international stakeholders to join in combating global warming, Hashim noted, as the impact of climate change in Indonesia is part of a broader global challenge."This journey will take years; it cannot be done overnight. It requires funding, technology, and knowledge," Hashim emphasized.Minister of Environment Hanif Faisol Nurofiq expressed optimism about the role of the Indonesian Pavilion at COP29, not only for Indonesia but also as a platform for global collaboration on climate mitigation solutions."The COP29 theme strongly aligns with our (Indonesia) pavilion's theme, 'Sustainability Stronger Together.' This concept reflects our belief that through cooperation among nations, sectors, and communities, we can address climate change effectively," Faisol noted.The Indonesian Pavilion has three main objectives: representing Indonesia's climate diplomacy, promoting Indonesia's comprehensive climate mitigation efforts, and exploring new ideas, partnerships, and opportunities for strengthening climate resilience worldwide.Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni emphasized that economic growth must be balanced with environmental protection, particularly forest conservation. He urged all stakeholders to participate in these efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth. "I encourage everyone to address our current forestry issues together. Collaboration is our collective responsibility to protect and conserve our forests, making them a source of prosperity for future generations," Raja Juli remarked.PLN CEO Darmawan Prasodjo reiterated PLN's commitment to support the Indonesian government's goal of adding new power generation capacity to achieve sustainable energy self-sufficiency. He noted that PLN has developed a roadmap and is expanding partnerships with local and global stakeholders."As the backbone of Indonesia's energy security, PLN is optimistic about achieving this target through a transition strategy focused on renewable energy and continuous sustainable development," Darmawan explained.To meet these goals, PLN has planned a Green Enabling Transmission Line to deliver clean energy from renewable sources in remote areas. Spanning 70,000 kilometers, this transmission network will connect Indonesian islands and transport clean electricity to urban demand centers.Darmawan also stressed that PLN continues to increase its renewable energy generation capacity and harness Indonesia's clean energy potential."PLN is committed to developing supporting infrastructure, including smart grids, smart control systems, intelligent distribution, and battery storage systems to maximize renewable energy use," he stated. Collaboration, Darmawan emphasized, is essential. "PLN actively participates in global events like COP29 to strengthen partnerships for achieving sustainable energy self-sufficiency.""Global community efforts, including sustainable investments, technology transfer, and supportive policies for renewable energy development, are crucial," Darmawan concluded.