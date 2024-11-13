Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
Voxai technology Co.,Ltd: VoxAI Brings High-Performance Innovation and Efficiency to Professional Settings With the New Intelligent Voice Badge

Finanznachrichten News

Should professionals use bulky recording devices or opt for a compact, wearable solution? The Intelligent Voice Badge offers seamless documentation with cutting-edge AI technology.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / VoxAI, a prominent innovator in voice-centric smart devices, applications, and comprehensive end-to-end solutions, introduces the Intelligent Voice Badge, a groundbreaking device aimed at enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency in offline business environments.

Featuring a quad-microphone array, the Intelligent Voice Badge is tailored for professionals such as lawyers, doctors, and receptionists to record and transcribe their interactions with clients or patients. It annotates conversations with speaker identities, timestamps, and locations, preparing the data for analysis with advanced large language models (LLMs) like GPT. This capability enables the creation of summaries, forms, memo lists, and reports.

Designed for low power consumption, the Intelligent Voice Badge ensures all-day operation, making it an ideal solution for professionals seeking efficient and discreet documentation tools.

Anton Liu, CEO of VoxAI, expressed his enthusiasm for the introduction, stating, "The Intelligent Voice Badge represents a significant advancement in our mission to enhance customer service through voice-centric AI devices. It is set to revolutionize traditional business-customer interactions and streamline operations unprecedentedly."

The Intelligent Voice Badge captures and analyzes voice data from staff interactions during service delivery. By examining various aspects of service provision, it provides detailed insights into performance, enabling comprehensive data analysis. Businesses can use these insights to refine communication strategies, discover new business opportunities, and enhance employee development and strategic decision-making.

VoxAI is confident that the launch of the Intelligent Voice Badge will set a new standard for excellence in customer service and operational innovation across a wide range of industries.

Currently, the Intelligent Voice Badge is available for crowdfunding on Indiegogo. To support the project, visit the following link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voxpin-voice-badge-your-professional-ai-assistant/reft/38002539/001.

About VoxAI

Founded in 2019, VoxAI specializes in developing voice-enabled products powered by Voice AI. Our strategic focus on GPT and LLM integration has led to pioneering products like the AI meeting assistant and the Intelligent Voice Badge. Partnering with industry leaders, VoxAI is committed to enhancing smart device interactions and ensuring superior user experiences.

Contact Information:

Anton Liu
CEO
anton@vox-ai.com

SOURCE: VoxAI

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
