Allied Universal Introduces Workforce Solution Services Business Unit - Offering Optimal Staffing Matching for Long-Term Success

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced the launch of its new Workforce Solution Services business unit.

Workforce Solution Services provides a wide range of premium staffing solutions - including direct hire, temp-to-hire and temporary - to companies nationwide across diverse industries. It replaces Allied Universal's 30-year-old Peoplemark brand.

As the third largest private employer in North America, Allied Universal has proven expertise in researching, screening, vetting and hiring the right person for the right job.

"We're the smart choice for companies seeking an edge in beating out the competition for the best talent and we're the ideal choice for candidates searching for the right fit in the right company," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal.

Workforce Solution Services is actively hiring for administrative, office, clerical, customer contact center, finance, accounting, logistics, manufacturing and distribution roles.

For information on Workforce Solution Services and available positions, visit https://www.aus.com/professional-services/professional-workforce-and-staffing-solutions.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

