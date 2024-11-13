Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Delivers Hercules Starter Generator and Hybrid-Ready Power Solutions for More Uncrewed Vehicles

Finanznachrichten News

Rising demand for hybrid propulsion systems in military drones extends to adjacent vehicle markets adopting intelligent power management and compact generators. Rugged, compact, and powerful Hercules hybrid-ready propulsion solutions satisfy the need for extended range and mission agility for any uncrewed applications.

LACONIA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / ePropelled, a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, has expanded its USA-made Hercules series of power generation and management solutions to satisfy rapidly growing worldwide demand.

ePropelled SG1200 Hercules starter generator

ePropelled SG1200 Hercules starter generator
ePropelled's Hercules starter generators produce dependable power from 500W to 12kW for hybrid-ready propulsion solutions in all manner of uncrewed vehicles.

Integrated power technologies that support hybrid propulsion systems - cooperatively combining electric motors and internal combustion engines - are rapidly expanding uncrewed vehicles' capabilities, not only for aerial drones and military applications, but across diverse land and marine vehicle uses.

"The dual benefits of reducing logistical burdens and increasing mission tempo make electric drones and hybrid propulsion a game-changer in modern warfare," says Ewen Stockbridge, a NATO trainer and CEO of specialist consultancy 360iSR. "Electric propulsion offers significant advantages, including reduced acoustic signatures and lower heat emissions, enhancing stealth and survivability. This shift not only improves efficiency, but also operational flexibility, allowing for rapid recharging and redeployment."

Designed to deliver maximum power at the least weight and in high-temperature environments, ePropelled's Hercules starter generators produce dependable power from 500W to 12kW. The expanded Hercules series includes five starter generators, four intelligent power systems, and an agile electronic engine starter motor controller for complex hybrid power conversion requirements.

Unique to ePropelled, Hercules features ePConnected real-time performance data services via standard CAN 2.0 interfaces to monitor such parameters as temperatures, voltages, amps, rpm, and power variables to enable useful applications via an open API, to gather analytics, and for creating parameter alerts based on specific uses and mission profiles.

Made in the USA, ePropelled's Hercules systems comply with rapidly shifting U.S. trade requirements, such as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Our Hercules line of power generation products is empowering our customers' drones to achieve mission ranges of over 1,000 km," says Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled. "These products lead the worldwide uncrewed systems market in power-to-weight ratio, performance, and advanced control and instrumentation through the ePConnected protocols to provide enhanced mission awareness for our customers."

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, NH, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading technology supplier of a broad array of robust and intelligent electric propulsion solutions for uncrewed vehicles in the global aerospace, marine, and commercial/industrial markets. Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide and operates from its New Hampshire headquarters, test facility, and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India.

ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information and Hercules series data sheets, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit https://epropelled.com.

Contact Information

Dana Gardner
Content Marketing Manager
danag@epropelled.com
+1 (603) 236-7444

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.