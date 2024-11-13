ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Delivers Hercules Starter Generator and Hybrid-Ready Power Solutions for More Uncrewed Vehicles

Rising demand for hybrid propulsion systems in military drones extends to adjacent vehicle markets adopting intelligent power management and compact generators. Rugged, compact, and powerful Hercules hybrid-ready propulsion solutions satisfy the need for extended range and mission agility for any uncrewed applications.

LACONIA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / ePropelled, a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, has expanded its USA-made Hercules series of power generation and management solutions to satisfy rapidly growing worldwide demand.

ePropelled SG1200 Hercules starter generator

ePropelled's Hercules starter generators produce dependable power from 500W to 12kW for hybrid-ready propulsion solutions in all manner of uncrewed vehicles.

Integrated power technologies that support hybrid propulsion systems - cooperatively combining electric motors and internal combustion engines - are rapidly expanding uncrewed vehicles' capabilities, not only for aerial drones and military applications, but across diverse land and marine vehicle uses.

"The dual benefits of reducing logistical burdens and increasing mission tempo make electric drones and hybrid propulsion a game-changer in modern warfare," says Ewen Stockbridge, a NATO trainer and CEO of specialist consultancy 360iSR. "Electric propulsion offers significant advantages, including reduced acoustic signatures and lower heat emissions, enhancing stealth and survivability. This shift not only improves efficiency, but also operational flexibility, allowing for rapid recharging and redeployment."

Designed to deliver maximum power at the least weight and in high-temperature environments, ePropelled's Hercules starter generators produce dependable power from 500W to 12kW. The expanded Hercules series includes five starter generators, four intelligent power systems, and an agile electronic engine starter motor controller for complex hybrid power conversion requirements.

Unique to ePropelled, Hercules features ePConnected real-time performance data services via standard CAN 2.0 interfaces to monitor such parameters as temperatures, voltages, amps, rpm, and power variables to enable useful applications via an open API, to gather analytics, and for creating parameter alerts based on specific uses and mission profiles.

Made in the USA, ePropelled's Hercules systems comply with rapidly shifting U.S. trade requirements, such as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Our Hercules line of power generation products is empowering our customers' drones to achieve mission ranges of over 1,000 km," says Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled. "These products lead the worldwide uncrewed systems market in power-to-weight ratio, performance, and advanced control and instrumentation through the ePConnected protocols to provide enhanced mission awareness for our customers."

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, NH, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading technology supplier of a broad array of robust and intelligent electric propulsion solutions for uncrewed vehicles in the global aerospace, marine, and commercial/industrial markets. Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide and operates from its New Hampshire headquarters, test facility, and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India.

ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information and Hercules series data sheets, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit https://epropelled.com.

Contact Information

Dana Gardner

Content Marketing Manager

danag@epropelled.com

+1 (603) 236-7444

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.