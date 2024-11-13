Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Granted European Patent for Delivery of Optimized Molecularly Targeted Therapeutics

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announced today that the European Patent Office intends to grant the Company a patent covering biodegradable polymeric nanoparticles created for carrying therapeutic and targeting agents. With particular utility in cancer therapies, this innovative platform is designed to enhance the delivery of therapeutic antibodies and peptides, which are often limited by enzymatic degradation and poor systemic circulation.

The patent covers the design, preparation and therapeutic application of nanoparticles formed from biodegradable block copolymers. These nanoparticles exhibit tunable size, non-toxic profiles and the ability to prolong drug half-life in the bloodstream. By penetrating biological barriers and delivering encapsulated drug directly to disease sites, reduces systemic side effects and toxicity while improving the therapy's effectiveness. An application for a comparable U.S. patent has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and is currently under review.

"Molecularly targeted therapies are effective alternatives to conventional treatments, but challenges remain in delivering these antibody-based and peptide drugs. We believe our system represents a novel solution, addressing critical challenges with stability and absorption," said Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer of Tharimmune. "We believe the platform can become an important component of future therapies, and receipt of this European patent marks an exciting first step."

This new patent complements Tharimmune's existing pipeline, including colonic targeting developed through the Company's partnership with Intract Pharma. While Tharimmune initially focused on tablet-based solutions for lower gastrointestinal delivery, this new intellectual property represents a potential platform to complement its growing pipeline. Tharimmune is also actively exploring strategic partnerships with companies that specialize in antibody conjugation to further enhance the targeting capabilities of its platform.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology and inflammation. The lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Tharimmune's or Intract's future financial or operating performance, the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's and Intract's expectations with respect to the Merger, including the timing of entering into a definitive agreement, the timing of closing thereof, the pro forma ownership of the combined company, anticipated financing plans, the combined company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Tharimmune and Intract's management. Tharimmune may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed by Tharimmune from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Tharimmune's and Intract's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Tharimmune's views to change; however, Tharimmune does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tharimmune's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.

ir@tharimmune.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@allianceadvisors.com

212-201-6614

SOURCE: Tharimmune Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com