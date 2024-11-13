Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
ThinkParQ to Unveil BeeGFS 8 at SC24, Showcasing Next-Level Storage Solutions With Advanced New Features

Finanznachrichten News

KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / ThinkParQ, the company behind the leading parallel file system BeeGFS, is thrilled to unveil BeeGFS 8, offering advanced capabilities aimed at enhancing performance, flexibility, and data management designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, HPC and AI environments.

Logo

Logo
Product logo

BeeGFS v8 introduces significant updates in its Enterprise offering, including:

  1. Remote Storage Targets (RSTS): A new feature enabling seamless synchronization between BeeGFS and S3 object storage, whether on-premises or in the cloud. RSTs mark a major milestone in BeeGFS's integration with remote storage systems, offering users greater flexibility in managing data across diverse storage environments

  2. BeeGFS Hive Watch: A dynamic event listener API that supercharges BeeGFS indexing without sacrificing metadata performance.

  3. BeeGFS Hive Copy: A new parallel data-moving tool in the BeeGFS ecosystem, designed for both BeeGFS and other locally mounted file systems.

Combining these tools allows customers to create a flexible workflow, enabling balanced data storage and access strategies across performance and cost tiers. This enhanced flexibility integrates seamlessly with job schedulers and other established market tools, empowering users to optimize their data management pipelines.

"We are excited to unveil BeeGFS 8 at SC24, a major leap forward in our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for our customers. With powerful new features like Remote Storage Targets, BeeGFS Hive Watch, and Hive Copy, we are empowering organizations to optimise their data management strategies and enhance their HPC and AI capabilities. This release reflects our dedication to innovation and our understanding of the evolving needs of modern data environments," says Frank Herold, CEO, ThinkParQ

With the initial GA in early 2025, ThinkParQ will be previewing BeeGFS 8 at SC24, Atlanta on booth #3115

About ThinkParQ GmbH

ThinkParQ GmbH strives to create and develop the fastest, most flexible, and most stable solutions for every performance-oriented environment. Established in 2014 as a spinoff from the Fraunhofer Center for High-Performance Computing, ThinkParQ drives the research and development of BeeGFS, and works closely with system integrators to create turn-key solutions. Visit https://www.thinkparq.com for further information.

About BeeGFS

BeeGFS is one of the leading parallel cluster file systems, developed with a strong focus on performance and designed for very easy installation and management. If I/O-intensive workloads are your problem, BeeGFS is the solution. For more information, visit www.beegfs.io

Contact Information

Troy Patterson
VP Sales and Marketing
troy.patterson@thinkparq.com

SOURCE: ThinkParQ GmbH

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
