Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Abilene Christian University (ACU) is thrilled to announce the hiring of Ben Baroody, formerly the Director of Leadership, Organizational Development, & Mental Wellness for the Texas Rangers, as the new Associate Vice President, Strategic Sports Partnerships. In this pivotal role, Baroody will lead the development of strategic partnerships between ACU and professional sports teams, major sports brands and K-12 school districts across the state.

Baroody brings over 20 years of experience in professional sports, having overseen leadership, mental wellness and organizational development programs for the Texas Rangers Baseball Operations Department. During his tenure with the Rangers, he spearheaded the revolutionary 'Rangers U Player Pathway' in partnership with ACU, creating bilingual, custom educational programs aimed at enriching players' personal development and advancing their careers. He also played an integral role in leadership programs for professional sports staff, such as the Rangers 'Leadership Academy' for players, coaches and front-office personnel.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the ACU family," said Dr. Stephen Johnson, chief executive officer of ACU Dallas. "His background in developing holistic, high-performance leadership programs within one of Major League Baseball's premier organizations is exactly the type of innovative leadership that will help elevate our sports partnerships and educational programs. Ben shares ACU's vision of transforming lives through sport by empowering athletes, coaches and administrators with the skills and knowledge to excel both on and off the field. His commitment to fostering personal growth and leadership development aligns perfectly with our mission to make a lasting impact through education."

Baroody is set to lead the expansion and promotion of ACU's robust portfolio of sports-related academic and continuing education programs, which include the following:

Master of Science in Sports Leadership : Designed for those seeking leadership roles within sports organizations, this program emphasizes the development of visionary, ethical, and effective leaders in a range of athletic environments.

Player Pathway Program : A pioneering initiative developed in collaboration with the Texas Rangers, is now available to any professional sports team. This program offers athletes the opportunity to further their education while continuing their athletic careers, with courses in mental performance, leadership development and cross-cultural communication.

Leadership Academy for Pro Sports Personnel : A professional development program focused on leadership, organizational culture and career growth for players, staff, coaches and front-office personnel in professional sports organizations.

Bachelor of Science in Sports Leadership (proposed launch Fall 2025) : This upcoming degree program is designed for students interested in pursuing leadership roles within athletic organizations, emphasizing a foundation in sports management, leadership and organizational behavior.

Strategic Sports Leadership Consulting: Our industry experts partner with organizations to translate research-driven insights into actionable strategies, driving growth, enhancing success and creating a competitive edge in high-performance leadership.

"Over 20 years working in professional sports, I've consistently witnessed how leadership and learning are predictors for success, on and off the field," said Baroody. "ACU's resources not only enhanced my skill set and that of the Rangers organization, but also delivered measurable results. This firsthand experience has strengthened my belief in the power of education to transform individuals, teams and organizations. That's why I'm choosing to join ACU-to help bring this impactful program to the wider sporting world."

Baroody's extensive experience also includes serving as Director of Baseball Operations for the Texas Rangers, coordinating the Rangers Amateur Scouting Department, and working at MLB's Commissioner's Office in New York. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Public Relations and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and is currently pursuing a Master of Mental Health Counseling at The Chicago School.

With Baroody at the helm, ACU aims to expand its role in the sports industry, offering cutting-edge educational solutions and partnership opportunities that empower the next generation of leaders in sports.

For more information about ACU's sports-related programs, visit acu.edu/sports-education.

ACU's online programs are administered through its branch location in Dallas and include 14 bachelor's degrees, 16 master's degrees, three doctoral degrees, five undergraduate certificate programs and 11 graduate certificate programs. For more about ACU Online, visit acu.edu/online.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 66,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities, and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

