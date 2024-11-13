Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
13.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
Ellington Properties Sets a New Standard with Multiple Wins at the 2024 International Property Awards

For high-res images, please click here

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellington Properties, an award-winning, design-led boutique developer celebrated for high-quality residential projects in the UAE, has achieved remarkable success at the 2024 International Property Awards, winning across all seven categories entered. This accomplishment underscores Ellington's unwavering dedication to design excellence, innovative living spaces, and resort-style amenities that enhance resident lifestyles.

The International Property Awards celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines, the awards are considered to be the gold standard in realty.

The award-winning projects reflect a distinct balance of elegant design and functional spaces. Ellington Beach House and Berkeley Place were recognized for outstanding Bathroom and Kitchen Design, while Mercer House excelled in the Mixed-Use Development category. UH by Ellington received honors for Residential Development (20+ Units), and One River Point was acknowledged in the esteemed Residential High Rise Development category. These accolades highlight Ellington's unique vision and expertise in creating exceptional real estate experiences that redefine quality and innovation

Commenting on the wins, Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder, Ellington Properties, said: "Our success at the International Property Awards reaffirms our dedication to crafting design-driven, high-value developments. This recognition celebrates our teams' commitment to excellence and inspires us to continually elevate the art of residential design, creating unique living spaces and fostering vibrant communities across the UAE."

These achievements reinforce Ellington Properties' position as a design innovator and benchmark-setter in Dubai's property market.

Alongside landmark projects such as Ellington House, Ellington Beach House, and Ocean House, Ellington Properties' growing portfolio features award-winning developments across the UAE. This includes The Quayside, Crestmark, and One River Point in Business Bay; DT1 in Downtown Dubai; and an extensive collection within Jumeirah Village Circle, including Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House. In Mohammed Bin Rashid City, we offer Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences, with UH by Ellington in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Expanding to Ras Al Khaimah, our projects also include Porto Playa in Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, and Ellington Views in Al Hamra.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ellington-properties-sets-a-new-standard-with-multiple-wins-at-the-2024-international-property-awards-302304127.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
