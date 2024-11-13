Experienced HR leader to support company's continued global growth trajectory

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration, has announced the appointment of Barbie Brewer as Chief People Officer. Barbie brings with her over 20 years of experience in HR and people management across a wide variety of industries. Before joining Camunda, Barbie served as Chief People Officer at Safe Security and prior to that held people team leadership roles at GitLab, Netflix and ClickUp.

In her new role, Barbie will be focused on ensuring that Camunda's 500+ strong, remote team enjoy a fantastic work environment. So far in 2024, Camunda has hired more than 100 Camundi, supporting the company's continued growth. Camunda recently reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue driven by the rapid adoption of the process orchestration and automation market.

Alongside talent acquisition, Barbie will oversee all people management matters at Camunda. Barbie will also play an important role in promoting Camunda's culture and 'FAITH' values Focus, Ambition, Integrity, Talent, and Humor as the company continues to build a diverse, collaborative, and highly productive international workforce.

"I look forward to continuing to drive Camunda's unique company culture and support its rapidly expanding remote international workforce to drive impact," commented Barbie Brewer, Chief People Officer, Camunda. "It's an exciting time to be joining the company, as the market demand for process orchestration and automation capabilities is growing at a rapid pace. The combination of Camunda's people and technology is a real differentiator, so I can't wait to help Camunda excel."

"As an international company with a diverse and remote workforce, high performance and personal development are top priorities," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "We're delighted to welcome Barbie's wealth of experience, as we continue to drive the business forward and make a market impact. Our people are central to Camunda's success, so it is important that in return we support their growth too."

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

