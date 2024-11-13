Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A40RZ0 | ISIN: US00848K3095 | Ticker-Symbol: 29Z0
NASDAQ
12.11.24
21:43 Uhr
1,765 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Aerial Systems Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Finanznachrichten News

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announced today that the Company received a notice from the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") on November 6, 2024, advised that the Company had regained compliance with its continued listing standard set forth in Section 801(h) and Section 803(B(2)(C) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, the Company now has at least 50% board independence and two independent audit committee members.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts

Investor Relations:
Email: UAVS@ageagle.com
Media:
Email: media@ageagle.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.