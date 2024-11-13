Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd.: Enlight Renewable Energy Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

All of the amounts disclosed in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The Company's earnings conference call and webcast will be held today at 8:00 AM ET. Registration links to both the call and the webcast can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Financial Highlights

9 months ending September 30, 2024

Revenue of $285m, up 56% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $214m, up 50% year over year

of $214m, up 50% year over year Net income of $58m, down 29% year over year

Cash flow from operations of $158m, up 25% year over year

3 months ending September 30, 2024

Revenue of $109m, up 88% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $88m, up 86% year over year

of $88m, up 86% year over year Net income of $24m, down 7% year over year

Cash flow from operations of $66m, up115% year over year

Raising full year guidance range

The results of Enlight's operations during the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 have been excellent. Revenues and EBITDA have been higher than our expectations after achieving sound operational performance. As a result, we are raising our full year guidance ranges for 2024. We now expect 2024 revenues in the range of $355-$370m from $345-$360m previously, and adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $255-$270m from $245-$260m previously. This represents an increase of $10m from previous midpoints of both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, and further demonstrates our confidence in the positive trends and strong growth in all areas of our business.

1 The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2





Third Quarter Business Developments

Excellent operational performance at Israel and European wind sites leads to very high growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Generation volumes up 11% year on year from existing projects.

CODs achieved at projects Atrisco Solar in the U.S. (364 MW) and Solar and Storage in Israel (55 MW & 160 MWh); representing $28-31m in revenues and $20-23m in EBITDA on a first full year basis. Atrisco Energy Storage COD is expected in the coming weeks, representing an additional $32-33m in revenues and $27-28m in EBITDA on a first full year basis

Construction has begun at projects Country Acres, Quail Ranch, and Roadrunner, (810 MW & 2.0 GWh in total) all located in the western U.S. These projects represent a combined $132-141m in revenues and $108-114 m in EBITDA on a first full year basis, and are expected to reach COD in 2025-26.

Project Snowflake A, with 600 MW solar generation and 1.9 GWh energy storage capacity is being introduced into the Mature phase Portfolio at Pre-construction status. Located in Arizona, it is expected to begin construction in 3Q 2025 and reach COD in mid-2027. The project was drawn from the Company's Advanced Development phase Portfolio, and is expected to generate $115-125m in revenues and $95-105m in EBITDA on a first full year basis.

A new power purchase agreement ("PPA") was recently signed with Arizona Public Service for Snowflake A. The busbar fixed price agreement encompasses the project's full solar and energy storage capacity for a duration of 20 years.

Operational portfolio grew by 418 MW and 191 MWh. 600 MW and 1,650 MWhadded to the Mature phasePortfolio since the last quarter's earnings report.

"We are proud of another set of excellent financial results for Enlight, as well another increase in our 2024 guidance ranges for the second consecutive quarter this year," said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy.

"Enlight continues to grow in a balanced manner with the force multiplier of our diversification in three geographies and technologies creating a particularly powerful growth matrix. Construction is starting on three major projects in the US which are expected to reach completion in 2025-26. We have also announced the acceleration of development of Snowflake A, which will be another leap forward for Enlight. Next year, we expect the U.S. to reach 15% of the company's total revenues.

"Industry and macro fundamentals are supportive across all the geographies in which we are present. Demand for electricity is soaring, and as renewable energy is the main response to this need in the coming years, we remain optimistic about our growth and expansion plans."

Overview of Financial and Operating Results: Revenue

($ thousands) For the nine months period ended For the three months ended Segment September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 MENA 121,607 46,949 55,566 17,192 Europe 147,164 126,701 46,041 37,171 USA 8,611 1,965 5,180 1,965 Management and Construction 7,208 6,261 2,708 1,991 Total Revenues 284,590 181,876 109,495 58,319



In the third quarter of 2024, the Company's revenues increased to $109m, up from $58m last year, a growth rate of 88% year over year. The Company benefited from the revenue contribution of newly operational projects, as well as higher revenues from existing projects.

Since the third quarter of 2023, 823 MW and 536 MWh of projects were connected to the grid and began selling electricity, including Genesis Wind in Israel, nine of the Solar & Storage Cluster units in Israel, Tapolca in Hungary, and Atrisco in the U.S, which only began selling electricity at the end of the quarter. The most important of these is Genesis Wind which contributed $15m to revenue, followed by the Israel Storage and Solar Cluster, which added an additional $16m. In total, new projects contributed $33m.

The Company also benefited from high production levels at selected existing sites, as well as the full ramp-up of other newly operational projects. Overall generation output in 3Q24 from existing projects rose 11%, contributing $6m, while improved merchant pricing contributed $3m to current quarter revenues. Apex Solar in the U.S, Björnberget in Sweden, and AC/DC in Hungary operated at full capacity during 3Q24 compared to partial operations last year, while the final components of the Solar and Storage Cluster in Israel came online earlier than anticipated.

Prices at projects where electricity is sold under a merchant model were strong during the third quarter. Gecama revenues increased 40% year over year to $18m as the project benefited from positive pricing and production trends. We sold electricity at an average of EUR 96 per MWh versus EUR 76 per MWh for the same period last year, while production volumes increased 8% year over year.

Revenues were distributed between MENA, Europe, and the US, with 51% of revenues in the third quarter of 2024 denominated in Israeli Shekel, 39% in Euros, and 6% in denominated US Dollars. With project Atrisco expected to be fully operational in the coming weeks, we expect approximately 15% of revenues to come from the U.S. in 2025, adding more balance and diversification to Enlight's revenues.

Net Income

In the third quarter, the Company's net income amounted to $24m compared to $26m last year, a decrease of 7% year over year. New projects and existing operations added $13m to net income. This was reduced by a $4m loss on the revaluation of foreign currency assets due to volatility in the Shekel/Dollar rate during the quarter, and can be contrasted with a $6m non-cash profit in 3Q23 on the mark to market of interest rate hedges linked to Atrisco's financial close.

In addition, a number of one-off items occurred in both this quarter and the same period last year. In 3Q24 the Company recorded a $7m net profit stemming from the recalculation of earnout payments linked to the acquisition of Clenera, as well as $8m in compensation from Siemens linked to inadequate performance of turbines at the Björnberget project in Sweden. In 3Q23, the Company recorded a $9m net profit stemming from the recalculation of earnout payments linked to the acquisition of Clenera, as well as $7m profit from the sale of non-core assets in the U.S.

Adjusted EBITDA2

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA grew by 86% to $88m compared to $47m for the same period in 2023. The increase in EBITDA was driven by the same factors that drove the revenue increase, namely new and already operating projects, contributing $49m. This was offset by an additional $9m in higher operating expenses linked to new projects, while company overheads rose by $3m year-on-year. In addition, we received $10m in compensation from Siemens linked to inadequate performance of turbines at the Björnberget project in Sweden. Finally, we note that Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q23 benefitted from $8m in one-off profit from the sale of non-core assets in the U.S.

2 The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2.





Portfolio Overview3

Key changes to the Company's project portfolio during the third quarter of 2024:

Operational portfolio grew by 418 MW and 191 MWh

Mature phase portfolio grew by 604 MW and 1,657 MWh

Portfolio Overview





3 As of November 12, 2024, the "Approval Date"





Enlight US

Revenues of $5m. Operating capacity of 470 MW, increasing from 106 MW in 3Q23.

Enlight has significantly increased its investment into the United States during 2024, making this region an important source of installed capacity expansion as well as growth in future earnings for the Company. Equipment costs remain low, supporting our project returns. Despite new AD/CVD regulations, we maintain a steady source of PV panel supply, procuring equipment from India and non-affected Southeast Asian countries.

Our flagship Atrisco solar and energy storage project, with 364 MW of solar capacity and 1.2 GWh of battery storage located in New Mexico, completed construction during the quarter. The solar component achieved full COD in October, and COD for the energy storage component is expected in the coming weeks. When fully commenced, Atrisco is expected to generate $51-55m in revenues and $41-45m in EBITDA during its first full year of operation. We continued to take further strides in building out our US presence during the quarter as three projects entered into construction. Quail Ranch has attained all required permits and site work is expected to begin by the end of this year, while engineering operations and site works are already underway at Roadrunner and Country Acres. Together, these three projects comprise of 810 MW solar generation and over 2 GWh of energy storage capacity, and are expected to generate $132-141m in revenues and $108-114m in EBITDA during their first full year of operation.

Snowflake A enters the Mature Phase Portfolio

Project Snowflake A, a solar project located near Holbrook, Arizona, is being introduced into the Mature phase Portfolio at Pre-construction status. This new addition is another example of Enlight's ability to convert high-quality assets from its large Advanced Development phase Portfolio into projects ready for construction.

The project has a capacity of 600 MW solar generation and 1.9 GWh energy storage capacity, and a busbar fixed price PPA has recently been signed with Arizona Public Service encompassing Snowflake A's full generation and storage capacity for a duration of 20 years. The project is in the final stages of pre-construction permitting, and assuming all necessary permits are obtained, is expected to reach ready-to-build (RTB) status in the third quarter of 2025 and commence commercial operation (COD) in mid-2027. The PPA provides that if a certain required permit is not obtained by March 1, 2025, Enlight is entitled to terminate the PPA without any material termination costs.

Snowflake A is one of the most significant projects in Enlight's portfolio, both in terms of size and profitability. The total project cost is expected to reach between $1.50-1.57bn, with the contribution from investment tax credits expected to be $625-657m, resulting in a total project cost net of tax credits of $873-917m. Snowflake A is expected to generate $115-125m in revenues and $95-105m in EBITDA on a first full year basis.

The project is the first of two linked projects that are planned for the site. A second phase is being developed for an additional 650 MW of solar generation capacity and 2.1 GWh of energy storage availability. This represents another implementation of Enlight's "Connect and Expand" strategy, which seeks to leverage existing interconnect infrastructure with additional generation capacity, in turn lowering the costs and risks of building new sites.

CO Bar update

Project CO Bar, located in Arizona and with capacity of 1,211 MW and 824 MWh, has been delayed for another year. Following the start of Arizona Public Service's queue reform process in November 2023, we had assumed this project would reach COD in 2H 2026. However, due to the regulatory reform process having taken longer than expected to complete and additional hurdles in achieving an interconnection agreement, we now expect this project to reach COD in 2H 2027. The project is expected to generate $125-130m in revenues and $97-102m in EBITDA on a first full year basis once complete.

Enlight Europe

Revenues of $46m, up 24% from 3Q23. Operating capacity of 1,233 MW, rising from 1,173 MW in 3Q23.

Construction has been completed at project Pupin, located in Serbia, where the site has been connected to the national grid, and the first wind turbines are now undergoing testing. Initial COD is expected in the coming weeks, more than half a year ahead of schedule. Pupin will sell 72% of the electricity it generates to the state-owned utility Elektroprivreda Srbije based on a market premium agreement using a CFD structure priced at EUR 68.88 per MWh and indexed to the Eurostat CPI.

Moving to our operational portfolio, the Gecama Wind project in Spain sold electricity at an average price of EUR 96 per MWh during 3Q24 compared to EUR 76 per MWh in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, 31% of production was sold at merchant price of EUR 86 per MWh, while 69% of production was secured under a financial hedge at EUR 100 per MWh. Gecama demonstrated good performance on an operational level, with quarterly volumes up 8% when compared to the same period last year.

Enlight's hedging strategy provided significant protection against volatility in prices, and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. Our EUR 100 per MWh hedge will cover 65% of Gecama's anticipated generation for the rest of 2024 on an average basis. Enlight has already begun preparing a hedging strategy for 2025, and has entered into futures contracts covering 60% of our estimated generation output for next year at an approximate price of EUR 65 per MWh.

The Company expects to begin construction of the Gecama Hybrid in the coming months. This project will add 225 MW solar generation and 220 MWh storage capacity to the existing wind farm.

Enlight MENA

Revenues of $56m, up 223% from 3Q23. Operating capacity of 705 MW and 625 MWh, increasing from 528 MW and 135 MWh in 3Q23.

The MENA segment contributed 51% of the third quarter's revenues, illustrating the potential for growth of this region, as well as the geographic diversification of revenues and investments within the Company. The market outlook is positive. Regulatory bodies in Israel are releasing larger tracts of land for the purposes of new renewable energy projects, with a special emphasis on agrivoltaic dual land use applications. Power market deregulation is leading to more attractive electricity pricing and an increase in the demand for energy storage.

The build out of the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster concluded during the quarter with the COD of Faran, Lavi, and Mahanayim, adding 55 MW and 160 MWh to the project's operational capacity. These were the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth units of the Cluster, which comprises 12 sites in the north and south of Israel, with a total capacity of 248 MW and 625 MWh. The Cluster is expected to generate revenue of $34-36m and EBITDA of $24-26m in the first full operating year, before taking into account the additional margin generated by Enlight's supplier division.

We continue to expand further into Israel's electricity market, signing 3 new corporate PPAs this quarter with clients in the electronics and industrial sectors. In total, the Company has entered into more than 15 corporate PPAs in the past two years, with volumes sold corresponding to the entire generation volume of the projects we have allocated to serving the country's newly deregulated power market.

Financing Arrangements

On October 10, 2024, the Company raised approximately $133m of debt in Israel by way of expanding its existing Series D notes traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The notes were sold at an effective yield of 6.3%, with a duration of 3.7 years. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for investments in its large-scale portfolio in the United States, Europe and MENA.

Sell downs of assets, whether operating, under construction, or still in development, remains an important strategic objective for Enlight. The Company includes $15m from sell-downs, to be realized towards the end of this year, in the Adjusted EBITDA portion of our 2024 Financial Outlook.

Balance Sheet

The Company maintains $320m of revolving credit facilities, none of which have been drawn as of the date of this report. These resources enhance our financial strength and provide additional flexibility to the Company as it delivers on its Mature Projects portfolio.

($ thousands) September 30, 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd, Enlight EU Energies Kft and Enlight Renewable LLC excluding subsidiaries ("Topco") 10,833 Subsidiaries 167,337 Deposits: Short term deposits - Restricted Cash: Projects under construction 189,596 Reserves, including debt service, performance obligations and others 41,706 Total Cash 409,472



2024 Financial Outlook

Commenting on the outlook, Enlight Chief Financial Officer Nir Yehuda noted, "our financial performance has been very strong over the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. As a result, we are raising our guidance ranges of our Financial Outlook for the full year."

Revenue between $355m and $370m (from $345m to $360m previously)

Adjusted EBITDA 4 between $255m and $270m (from $245m to $260m previously)

between $255m and $270m (from $245m to $260m previously) 90% of 2024's expected generation output will be sold at fixed prices either through hedges or PPAs.

4 The section titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below contains a description of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure discussed in this press release. A reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income, its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, is contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, forward-looking depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, other income, finance income, finance expenses, share of losses of equity accounted investees and taxes on income. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results. We note that "Adjusted EBITDA" measures that we disclosed in previous filings in Israel were not comparable to "Adjusted EBITDA" disclosed in the release and in our future filings.





Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). A reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, finance expenses, taxes on income and share in losses of equity accounted investees and minus finance income and non-recurring portions of other income, net. For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, capital gains as well as compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net. With respect to other income (expense) mentioned above, as part of Enlight's strategy to accelerate growth and reduce the need for equity financing, the Company sells parts of or the entirety of selected renewable project assets from time to time, and therefore includes realized gains and losses from these asset dispositions in Adjusted EBITDA. Compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services reflects the profits the Company would have generated under regular operating conditions and is therefore included in Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of operational performance and ongoing profitability and uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance and for planning and forecasting purposes.

Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under IFRS. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate the non-IFRS financial measures that we use differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of our non-IFRS financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measure, Net Income, and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA provided below to Net Income and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy and plans, capabilities of the Company's project portfolio and achievement of operational objectives, market opportunity, utility demand and potential growth, discussions with commercial counterparties and financing sources, pricing trends for materials, progress of Company projects, including anticipated timing of related approvals and project completion and anticipated production delays, the Company's future financial results, expected impact from various regulatory developments and anticipated trade sanctions, expectations regarding wind production, electricity prices and windfall taxes, and Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the expected timing of completion of our ongoing projects, and the Company's anticipated cash requirements and financing plans, are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible," "forecasts," "aims" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to site suitable land for, and otherwise source, renewable energy projects and to successfully develop and convert them into Operational Projects; availability of, and access to, interconnection facilities and transmission systems; our ability to obtain and maintain governmental and other regulatory approvals and permits, including environmental approvals and permits; construction delays, operational delays and supply chain disruptions leading to increased cost of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with contractors; disruptions in trade caused by political, social or economic instability in regions where our components and materials are made; our suppliers' ability and willingness to perform both existing and future obligations; competition from traditional and renewable energy companies in developing renewable energy projects; potential slowed demand for renewable energy projects and our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; offtakers' ability to terminate contracts or seek other remedies resulting from failure of our projects to meet development, operational or performance benchmarks; exposure to market prices in some of our offtake contracts; various technical and operational challenges leading to unplanned outages, reduced output, interconnection or termination issues; the dependence of our production and revenue on suitable meteorological and environmental conditions, and our ability to accurately predict such conditions; our ability to enforce warranties provided by our counterparties in the event that our projects do not perform as expected; government curtailment, energy price caps and other government actions that restrict or reduce the profitability of renewable energy production; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including the effects of climate change, could adversely affect wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our dependence on certain operational projects for a substantial portion of our cash flows; our ability to continue to grow our portfolio of projects through successful acquisitions; changes and advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects or upsets the expectations underlying investments in our technologies; our ability to effectively anticipate and manage cost inflation, interest rate risk, currency exchange fluctuations and other macroeconomic conditions that impact our business; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to manage legal and regulatory compliance and litigation risk across our global corporate structure; our ability to protect our business from, and manage the impact of, cyber-attacks, disruptions and security incidents, as well as acts of terrorism or war; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively manage the global expansion of the scale of our business operations; our ability to perform to expectations in our new line of business involving the construction of PV systems for municipalities in Israel; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain and comply with applicable regulations with respect to international trade relations, tariffs, sanctions, export controls and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; our performance of various obligations under the terms of our indebtedness (and the indebtedness of our subsidiaries that we guarantee) and our ability to continue to secure project financing on attractive terms for our projects; limitations on our management rights and operational flexibility due to our use of tax equity arrangements; potential claims and disagreements with partners, investors and other counterparties that could reduce our right to cash flows generated by our projects; our ability to comply with increasingly complex tax laws of various jurisdictions in which we currently operate as well as the tax laws in jurisdictions in which we intend to operate in the future; the unknown effect of the dual listing of our ordinary shares on the price of our ordinary shares; various risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel, where our headquarters and some of our wind energy and solar energy projects are located; the costs and requirements of being a public company, including the diversion of management's attention with respect to such requirements; certain provisions in our Articles of Association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as may be updated in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Appendix 1 - Financial information

Consolidated Statements of Income For the nine months ended

at September 30 For the three months ended

at September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in USD in USD in USD in thousands thousands thousands thousands Revenues 284,590 181,876 109,495 58,319 Cost of sales (54,576) (33,356) (22,155) (12,943) Depreciation and amortization (75,934) (42,807) (26,377) (16,846) Gross profit 154,080 105,713 60,963 28,530 General and administrative expenses (28,197) (24,188) (8,726) (7,697) Development expenses (7,892) (4,265) (3,350) (1,377) Other income, net 25,570 37,959 16,905 23,225 (10,519) 9,506 4,829 14,151 Operating profit 143,561 115,219 65,792 42,681 Finance income 18,299 44,380 3,234 12,118 Finance expenses (85,836) (51,799) (36,525) (18,368) Total finance expenses, net (67,537) (7,419) (33,291) (6,250) Profit before tax and equity loss 76,024 107,800 32,501 36,431 Share of loss of equity accounted investees (1,737) (467) (1,288) (99) Profit before income taxes 74,287 107,333 31,213 36,332 Taxes on income (16,154) (25,494) (7,024) (10,200) Profit for the period 58,133 81,839 24,189 26,132 Profit for the period attributed to: Owners of the Company 39,053 61,297 14,247 22,756 Non-controlling interests 19,080 20,542 9,942 3,376 58,133 81,839 24,189 26,132 Earnings per ordinary share (in USD) with a par value of NIS 0.1, attributable to owners of the parent Company: Basic earnings per share 0.33 0.48 0.12 0.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.45 0.12 0.13 Weighted average of share capital used in the calculation of earnings: Basic per share 118,225,436 114,996,288 118,465,216 117,825,464 Diluted per share 123,221,119 123,284,367 123,305,879 125,866,004

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30 December 31 2024 2023 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 178,170 403,805 Deposits in banks - 5,308 Restricted cash 189,596 142,695 Trade receivables 52,454 43,100 Other receivables 58,945 60,691 Current maturities of contract assets - 8,070 Other financial assets 4,544 976 Total current assets 483,709 664,645 Non-current assets Restricted cash 41,706 38,891 Other long-term receivables 62,511 32,540 Deferred costs in respect of projects 287,539 271,424 Deferred borrowing costs 406 493 Loans to investee entities 49,295 35,878 Contract assets - 91,346 Fixed assets, net 3,599,325 2,947,369 Intangible assets, net 292,147 287,961 Deferred taxes assets 12,965 9,134 Right-of-use asset, net 181,656 121,348 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 73,846 53,466 Other financial assets 59,594 79,426 Total non-current assets 4,660,990 3,969,276 Total assets 5,144,699 4,633,921

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Cont.) September 30 December 31 2024 2023 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Credit and current maturities of loans from 663,699 324,666 banks and other financial institutions Trade payables 70,539 105,574 Other payables 105,637 103,622 Current maturities of debentures 44,193 26,233 Current maturities of lease liability 10,681 8,113 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 10,894 13,860 Other financial liabilities 1,675 1,224 Total current liabilities 907,318 583,292 Non-current liabilities Debentures 245,338 293,751 Other financial liabilities 120,489 62,020 Convertible debentures 129,998 130,566 Loans from banks and other financial institutions 1,799,629 1,702,925 Loans from non-controlling interests 80,740 92,750 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 25,680 34,524 Deferred taxes liabilities 53,927 44,941 Employee benefits 1,194 4,784 Lease liability 179,250 119,484 Other payables 51,092 60,880 Asset retirement obligation 69,021 68,047 Total non-current liabilities 2,756,358 2,614,672 Total liabilities 3,663,676 3,197,964 Equity Ordinary share capital 3,307 3,293 Share premium 1,028,532 1,028,532 Capital reserves 60,440 57,730 Proceeds on account of convertible options 15,494 15,494 Accumulated profit 102,763 63,710 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,210,536 1,168,759 Non-controlling interests 270,487 267,198 Total equity 1,481,023 1,435,957 Total liabilities and equity 5,144,699 4,633,921

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months period

ended September 30 For the three months period

ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in USD in USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Cash flows for operating activities Profit for the period 58,133 81,839 24,189 26,132 Income and expenses not associated with cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 77,977 44,185 27,091 17,408 Finance expenses, net 65,182 19,333 31,416 5,150 Share-based compensation 6,027 4,000 1,942 1,150 Taxes on income 16,154 25,494 7,024 10,200 Other income, net (13,826) (32,371) (7,121) (18,158) Company's share in losses of investee partnerships 1,737 467 1,288 99 153,251 61,108 61,640 15,849 Changes in assets and liabilities items: Change in other receivables 6,547 (2,197) 10,899 3,224 Change in trade receivables (9,596) 4,010 (12,668) (6,827) Change in other payables (27) 3,952 (887) 5,052 Change in trade payables (941) 490 (85) 659 (4,017) 6,255 (2,741) 2,108 Interest receipts 7,805 9,593 2,439 1,802 Interest paid (51,548) (38,073) (17,755) (15,377) Income Tax paid (6,084) (6,989) (1,301) (4,135) Repayment of contract assets - 11,974 - 4,527 Net cash from operating activities 157,540 125,707 66,471 30,906 Cash flows for investing activities Sale (Acquisition) of consolidated entities, net (1,849) 252 (461) 252 Changes in restricted cash and bank deposits, net (44,275) (102,870) (28,905) (105,326) Purchase, development, and construction in respect of projects (678,969) (594,779) (217,168) (235,157) Loans provided and Investment in investees (15,201) (37,923) (985) (16,400) Repayment of loans to investees 63 12,677 63 122 Payments on account of acquisition of consolidated entity (15,697) (4,806) (4,846) (3,733) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (12,204) 26,919 (864) 32,756 Net cash used in investing activities (768,132) (700,530) (253,166) (327,486)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.) For the nine months period

ended September 30 For the three months period

ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in USD in USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Cash flows from financing activities Receipt of loans from banks and other financial institutions 667,857 307,478 337,408 104,936 Repayment of loans from banks and other financial institutions (259,970) (186,784) (182,773) (144,036) Issuance of debentures - 83,038 - 83,038 Repayment of debentures (26,016) (14,735) (24,732) (13,435) Dividends and distributions by subsidiaries to non- controlling interests (23,895) (7,013) (20,445) (1,786) Proceeds from investments by tax-equity investors 44,325 198,774 44,325 198,774 Deferred borrowing costs (5,868) (1,521) (490) (480) Receipt of loans from non-controlling interests - 274 - - Repayment of loans from non-controlling interests (2,017) (1,485) (1,017) (822) Increase in holding rights of consolidated entity (167) - - - Issuance of shares - 266,751 - 116 Exercise of share options 14 6 1 6 Repayment of lease liability (4,713) (4,195) (596) (1,264) Proceeds from investment in entities by non- controlling interest 179 5,294 - 2,615 Net cash from financing activities 389,729 645,882 151,681 227,662 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (220,863) 71,059 (35,014) (68,918) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 403,805 193,869 208,791 320,718 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (4,772) (19,388) 4,393 (6,260) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 178,170 245,540 178,170 245,540

Segmental Reporting

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

MENA(**) Europe(**) USA Management

and

Construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands

External revenues 121,607 147,164 8,611 7,208 284,590 - 284,590 Inter-segment revenues - - - 6,651 6,651 (6,651 ) - Total revenues 121,607 147,164 8,611 13,859 291,241 (6,651 ) 284,590 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 99,659 129,386 5,863 3,858 238,766 - 238,766 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts:

Headquarter costs (*)

(25,108 ) Intersegment profit

112 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation

(84,004 ) Other incomes not attributed to segments

13,795 Operating profit

143,561 Finance income

18,299 Finance expenses

(85,836 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees

(1,737 ) Profit before income taxes

74,287

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

(**) Due to the Company's organizational restructuring, the Chief Operation Decision Maker (CODM) now reviews the group's results by segmenting them into four business units: MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Europe, the US, and Management and Construction. Consequently, the Central/Eastern Europe and Western Europe segments have been consolidated into the "Europe" segment, and the Israel segment has been incorporated into the MENA segment. The comparative figures for the nine-months and three-months periods ending September 30, 2023, have been updated accordingly.

Segmental Reporting

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 MENA Europe USA Management

and

Construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands External revenues 46,949 126,701 1,965 6,261 181,876 - 181,876 Inter-segment revenues - - - 3,566 3,566 (3,566 ) - Total revenues 46,949 126,701 1,965 9,827 185,442 (3,566 ) 181,876 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 49,218 113,203 1,977 2,452 166,850 - 166,850 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts:

Headquarter costs (*)

(21,912 ) Gains from projects disposals

7,883 Intersegment profit

1,419 Repayment of contract asset under concession arrangements

(11,974 ) Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation

(48,185 ) Other incomes not attributed to segments

21,138 Operating profit

115,219 Finance income

44,380 Finance expenses

(51,799 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees

(467 ) Profit before income taxes

107,333

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 MENA Europe USA Management

and

Construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands External revenues 55,566 46,041 5,180 2,708 109,495 - 109,495 Inter-segment revenues - - - 3,800 3,800 (3,800 ) - Total revenues 55,566 46,041 5,180 6,508 113,295 (3,800 ) 109,495 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 44,786 46,133 4,558 1,567 97,044 - 97,044 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (9,479 ) Intersegment profit (loss) (9 ) Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (29,033 ) Other incomes not attributed to segments 7,269 Operating profit 65,792 Finance income 3,234 Finance expenses (36,525 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (1,288 ) Profit before income taxes 31,213

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 MENA Europe USA Management

and

Construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands External revenues 17,192 37,171 1,965 1,991 58,319 - 58,319 Inter-segment revenues - - - 924 924 (924 ) - Total revenues 17,192 37,171 1,965 2,915 59,243 (924 ) 58,319 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 18,768 29,118 1,977 658 50,521 - 50,521 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (7,419 ) Gains from projects disposals 7,883 Intersegment profit 718 Repayment of contract asset under concession arrangements (4,527 ) Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (18,558 ) Other incomes not attributed to segments 14,063 Operating profit 42,681 Finance income 12,118 Finance expenses (18,368 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (99 ) Profit before income taxes 36,332

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation)

Appendix 2 - Reconciliations between Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands) For the nine months For the three months ended September 30 ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income 58,133 81,839 24,189 26,132 Depreciation and amortization 77,977 44,185 27,091 17,408 Share based compensation 6,027 4,000 1,942 1,150 Finance income (18,299) (44,380) (3,234) (12,118) Finance expenses 85,836 51,799 36,525 18,368 Non-recurring other income, net (*) (13,795) (21,138) (7,269) (14,063) Share of losses of equity accounted investees 1,737 467 1,288 99 Taxes on income 16,154 25,494 7,024 10,200 Adjusted EBITDA 213,770 142,266 87,556 47,176 * For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, capital gains as well as compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net.



Appendix 3 - Debentures Covenants



Debentures Covenants



As of September 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series C-F Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:



Minimum equity

The company's equity shall be maintained at no less than NIS 200 million so long as debentures E remain outstanding, no less than NIS 375 million so long as debentures F remain outstanding, and NIS 1,250 million so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding.



As of September 30, 2024, the company's equity amounted to NIS 5,495 million.



Net financial debt to net CAP

The ratio of standalone net financial debt to net CAP shall not exceed 70% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures E and F remain outstanding, and shall not exceed 65% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding.



As of September 30, 2024, the net financial debt to net CAP ratio, as defined above, stands at 31%.



Net financial debt to EBITDA

So long as debentures E and F remain outstanding, standalone financial debt shall not exceed NIS 10 million, and the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 18 for more than two consecutive financial periods.



For as long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 15 for more than two consecutive financial periods.



As of September 30, 2024, the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio, as defined above, stands at 9.



Equity to balance sheet

The standalone equity to total balance sheet ratio shall be maintained at no less than 20% and 25%, respectively, for two consecutive financial periods for as long as debentures E and F, and debentures C and D remain outstanding.



As of September 30, 2024, the equity to balance sheet ratio, as defined above, stands at 66%.