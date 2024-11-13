BioRestorative Therapies, Inc: BioRestorative Therapies Reports Positive Preliminary Phase 2 BRTX-100 Clinical Data

- Blinded preliminary data demonstrate a positive trend and clear signal in Primary and Secondary endpoints -

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc . ("BioRestorative", "BRTX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced new preliminary 26-52 week blinded data from the first 10 patients with chronic lumbar disc disease ("cLDD") enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100.

BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow, is the Company's lead clinical candidate. The safety and efficacy of BRTX-100 in treating cLDD is being evaluated in a Phase 2, prospective, randomized, double-blinded and controlled study. A total of up to 99 eligible subjects will be enrolled at up to 16 clinical sites in the United States. Subjects included in the trial will be randomized 2:1 to receive either BRTX-100 or placebo.

No serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in any of the 10 safety run-in subjects. Notably, there was also no dose (40X106 cells) limiting toxicity at 26-52 weeks.

In addition to the aforementioned preliminary primary safety endpoint data, the Company reported blinded clinical data on the secondary efficacy endpoint of at least a 30% decrease in pain as measured on the Visual Analog Scale ("VAS") and at least a 30% increase in function based on the Oswestry Disability Index ("ODI") at week 52. The blinded preliminary efficacy endpoint data demonstrated:

At 26 weeks, 70% of subjects (n=10) reported a >30% improvement in VAS versus baseline;

At 52 weeks, 100% of subjects (n=4) reported a >30% improvement in VAS versus baseline (n=4);

At 12 and 26 weeks, 70% of subjects (n=10) had a >30% improvement in ODI versus baseline;

At 52 weeks, 100% of subjects (n=4) had a >30% improvement in ODI versus baseline; and

At 26 weeks, 70% of subjects (n=10) reported a >30% decrease in pain (VAS) and a >30% increase in function (ODI).



"Blinded preliminary clinical data of safety and efficacy endpoints from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100 in the treatment of cLDD are very encouraging, with patient reported pain and function outcomes demonstrating a positive trend," said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative. "Most importantly, at 26 weeks 70% of the patients are reporting a greater than 30% increase in function and a more than 30% decrease in pain. If data continues with this trend, we are confident that we will hit our efficacy end points for the Phase 2 trial."

This new blinded preliminary safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100 will be described in podium presentation later today at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Philadelphia Spine Research Society (PSRS) 7th International Spine Research Symposium, taking place in Skytop, Pennsylvania. BioRestorative management will also host a webcasted conference call with an associated slide presentation today at 4:30pm EST to review the BRTX-100 data, as well as review its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

