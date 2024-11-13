GAT Sport Makes Triumphant Return to GNC, Launching All-New Nitraflex ULTRA Pre-Workout

GAT Sport® Reclaims GNC Shelves and Introduces Its Newest Nitraflex® ULTRA Pre-Workout in a Power Play That Strengthens Both Industry Leaders

MONROE, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / GAT Sport®, a pioneer in sports nutrition, announces its highly anticipated partnership with GNC. This comeback is marked by the introduction of GAT Sport's new pre-workout Nitraflex® ULTRA to GNC's extensive network of stores.

Nitraflex Ultra: Now Available Nationwide at GNC

Nitraflex ULTRA, the successor to the popular Nitraflex Advanced, represents true consumer-centric innovation, consisting of a clinically dosed pre-workout formula designed to push the boundaries of athletic performance. Designed for the fitness enthusiast, Nitraflex ULTRA helps all athletes to NEVER SLOW DOWN.

Nitraflex's brand evolution is marked by the creation of innovative products powered by patented and trademarked ingredients that deliver unrivaled performance and results. Nitraflex ULTRA's formula redefines the pre-workout experience, offering explosive energy, heightened focus, enhanced hydration and mind-blowing muscle performance.

The reintroduction of GAT Sport products to GNC shelves signifies a renewed relationship between two titans of the sports nutrition industry, which promises to bring cutting-edge supplements back to GNC's discerning customer base, starting with the launch of Nitraflex ULTRA.

GATSport CEO Charles Moser commented on the brand's return to GNC. "We couldn't be more excited to announce the return of GAT Sport to GNC stores, coinciding with the highly anticipated launch of Nitraflex ULTRA. This marks a significant milestone in the sports nutrition industry, as we reunite our leading supplement brand with one of the largest specialty retailers of nutritional products. Our customers will now have more choices and easier access to our premium sports nutrition supplements, empowering them to achieve their fitness goals with the best products available. We are committed to providing the best in sports nutrition, and this collaboration with GNC takes our mission to new heights."

Moser elaborated on the importance of matching best-in-class products with a dynamic retail partner. "We are thrilled to be partnering with GNC on this pivotal launch for the Nitraflexbrand. This partnership ensures that our innovative product portfolio can reach all fitness enthusiasts seeking to push through and accomplish their fitness goals. As an organization, we firmly believe that product development begins and ends with the consumer, and NitraflexULTRA epitomizes that belief. With GNCleading the way, NitraflexULTRA will be accessible to all consumers beginning this month."

Nitraflex ULTRA launched in three irresistible flavors - Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Watermelon, and Peach Pineapple - and is available on GATsport.com and Amazon. Plus, get ready for the excitement as it hits GNC locations. This expanded availability ensures that elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts everywhere can easily access this revolutionary pre-workout.

As the global leader in health and wellness, GNC's unmatched expertise ensures that every product on its shelves, including GAT Sport's Nitraflex ULTRA, supports consumers in reaching their full potential. With GNC as the retail partner for Nitraflex ULTRA's launch, customers can trust they are accessing a product that meets the highest standards in both performance and quality.

For more information about Nitraflex ULTRA and other GAT Sport products, visit www.gatsport.com or www.gnc.com, as well as at GNC retailers nationwide.

About GAT

GAT Sport® has been a leader in sports nutrition since 1997. Trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the globe, GAT Sport utilizes the highest-quality ingredients, backed by science, to set the industry standard across all categories. GAT Sport products are available in over 7,500 brick-and-mortar and online retailers in the United States, as well as being sold in nearly 60 countries worldwide.

About NITRAFLEX®

For nearly two decades, NITRAFLEX has been a trusted partner for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the pursuit of achieving the ultimate performance and training excellence. Our extensive product line helps drive performance levels to surpass limits in the gym, the boardroom or life's challenges. NITRAFLEX's commitment to quality is reflected in our stringent processes. Our nutritional supplements are manufactured in FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facilities, meet Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, and are tested in-house and by third-party laboratories for quality and purity. Every step, from raw material selection to final product testing, is meticulously controlled by our Quality Assurance professionals. Our cutting-edge formulas fuel both body and motivation, ensuring you train, grow, repair, and recover effectively.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solutions to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

Contact Information

GAT Sport

info@teamgat.com

(888) 811-4286

SOURCE: GAT Sport

View the original press release on newswire.com.