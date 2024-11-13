Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071), a leading resource company focused on clean energy and sustainable resource development, is pleased to announce that it has successfully listed its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol G071. The listing marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and enhances its global visibility within the European investment community.

This listing comes on the heels of the company's recent achievements and is expected to increase access to a broader pool of international investors while strengthening its presence in the European markets. The company's shares are now dual-listed, trading on both the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing greater liquidity and market exposure.

Key Highlights:

Dual Listing: Protium Clean Energy Corp. now trades on the CSE (Ticker: GRUV) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: G071 ).

Protium Clean Energy Corp. now trades on the CSE (Ticker: GRUV) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: ). Increased Global Visibility: The FSE listing opens doors to European investors and increases market access, particularly for institutional investors in Germany and the wider European Union.

The FSE listing opens doors to European investors and increases market access, particularly for institutional investors in Germany and the wider European Union. Growth Strategy: The company continues to focus on advancing its clean energy projects, with a particular emphasis on resource development, renewable energy projects, and innovative sustainable solutions.

The company continues to focus on advancing its clean energy projects, with a particular emphasis on resource development, renewable energy projects, and innovative sustainable solutions. Broader Market Access: The listing on the FSE positions Protium Clean Energy Corp. as a globally competitive player in the clean energy sector, supporting its long-term growth strategy and enhancing shareholder value.

"We are excited to achieve this important milestone in our strategy to expand our global footprint and increase our exposure to the European capital markets," said Marc Branson, CEO of Protium Clean Energy Corp. "This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a key step in the company's growth, as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and engage with international investors who share our vision for the future."

European Investment Opportunity

The German listing provides an excellent opportunity for European investors to participate in Protium Clean Energy Corp.'s growth story and capitalize on the company's diverse portfolio of clean energy projects. With the increased focus on global demand for sustainable energy solutions, Protium Clean Energy Corp. is well-positioned to benefit from growing investor interest.

The Company will continue to explore new opportunities to expand its operations in Europe and beyond, with the goal of creating long-term value for its shareholders.

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp.is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gasses and critical minerals required for the modern world.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

