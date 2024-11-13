Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce the completion of a major solar project for global project development and construction company's Northeast headquarters in Waltham, MA. This project marks a significant milestone for Boston Solar as it continues to expand its footprint in the Massachusetts solar market.

The comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provided by Boston Solar encompassed the installation of two solar energy systems. The primary system is a 113.98kW DC solar array featuring a total of 235 Hanwha 485 solar panels. Accompanying this is a secondary 22.31kW DC system, collectively reducing the carbon footprint of the client's operations significantly.

With a combined estimated year 1 production of 169,958kWh, Boston Solar's innovative approach to renewable energy solutions will not only help the civil construction company reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources but also contribute to environmental sustainability efforts in the Waltham community through their partnership with this high

"We are excited to have been chosen to serve such a highly reputable company implement their sustainability initiatives," said Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "By leveraging our expertise in solar energy solutions, we aim to not only meet but exceed the energy needs of our clients while driving positive change towards a more sustainable future."

The project, which recently received permission to operate (PTO), underscores Boston Solar's commitment to delivering tailored solar solutions that meet the unique requirements of commercial clients.

For more information about Boston Solar and its services, please visit www.bostonsolar.us.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.



SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229751

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.