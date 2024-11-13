MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) ("Stratasys" or the "Company"), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2023:
- Revenue of $140.0 million, compared to $162.1 million, reflects ongoing impacts from current macroeconomic environment on customer capital equipment spending.
- GAAP gross margin of 44.8%, compared to 40.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6%, compared to 48.3%.
- GAAP operating loss of $25.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $42.8 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million.
- GAAP net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, compared to $9.8 million.
- Cash used in operating activities of $4.5 million, compared to $12.7 million.
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our decisive actions to realign our business with current market realities are starting to yield results. We have successfully begun to transform the company through cost optimization and by focusing on higher-growth opportunities. Our flagship F3300 platform is gaining significant traction in the marketplace, while our expansion into our key target industries of Aerospace, Automotive and Healthcare continues to expand. Most importantly, we returned to non-GAAP profitability in the third quarter, overcoming ongoing revenue pressures, further demonstrating the effective execution of our business plan by our entire team."
Dr. Zeif continued, "The fundamental strength of our business is evident in our improved margins and continued robust balance sheet. Our recurring revenue from Consumables continues to grow, particularly in FDM technology utilization for manufacturing purposes, partially offsetting hardware sales that remain impacted by macro conditions. This validates both our recurring revenue model and our customers' accelerating shift from prototyping to manufacturing applications. With our restructuring plan ahead of schedule and on track to deliver $40 million in annual cost savings starting in the first quarter of next year, we are well-positioned to deliver increased revenue growth, profitability and cash flow in 2025, to address the pent-up demand once market conditions improve."
2024 Financial Outlook:
Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is maintaining its revenue outlook and raising its margins and profitability outlook for 2024 as follows:
- Revenue of $570 million to $580 million.
- Non-GAAP gross margins between 49.0% to 49.2%.
- Operating expenses in the range of $276 million to $278 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margins to range between 0.6% to 1.3%.
- GAAP net loss of $105 million to $90 million, or ($1.48) to ($1.27) per diluted share.
- Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with Stratasys' strategic alternatives process.
- Non-GAAP net income of $2.1 to $5.0 million, or $0.03 to $0.07.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $28 million.
- Capital expenditures of $15 million to $20 million.
Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of share-based compensation expense, $25 million to $27 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, and reorganization and other expenses of $39 million to $45 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.
Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,956
$
82,585
|Short-term bank deposits
80,000
80,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,599 and $1,449 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
153,653
172,009
|Inventories
195,188
192,976
|Prepaid expenses
8,522
7,929
|Other current assets
18,025
24,596
|Total current assets
519,344
560,095
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
183,969
197,552
|Goodwill
100,086
100,051
|Other intangible assets, net
111,883
127,781
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
32,591
18,895
|Long-term investments
120,070
115,083
|Other non-current assets
14,734
14,448
|Total non-current assets
563,333
573,810
|Total assets
$
1,082,677
$
1,133,905
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
48,157
$
46,785
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
35,328
36,656
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
29,428
33,877
|Deferred revenues - short-term
49,788
52,610
|Operating lease liabilities - short-term
6,714
6,498
|Total current liabilities
169,415
176,426
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenues - long-term
19,109
23,655
|Deferred income taxes - long-term
574
723
|Operating lease liabilities - long-term
25,420
12,162
|Contingent consideration - long-term
12,410
11,900
|Other non-current liabilities
23,971
24,200
|Total non-current liabilities
81,484
72,640
|Total liabilities
$
250,899
$
249,066
|Contingencies (see note 12)
|Equity
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 71,385 shares and 69,656 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
$
200
$
195
|Additional paid-in capital
3,117,626
3,091,649
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,782
)
(7,079
)
|Accumulated deficit
(2,278,266
)
(2,199,926
)
|Total equity
831,778
884,839
|Total liabilities and equity
$
1,082,677
$
1,133,905
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
|unaudited
|unaudited
|Revenues
|Products
$
94,092
$
113,270
$
286,882
$
323,353
|Services
45,916
48,863
135,217
147,908
140,008
162,133
422,099
471,261
|Cost of revenues
|Products
47,707
59,546
144,220
168,235
|Services
29,571
36,938
90,752
105,760
77,278
96,484
234,972
273,995
|Gross profit
62,730
65,649
187,127
197,266
|Operating expenses
|Research and development, net
24,700
23,567
74,357
69,347
|Selling, general and administrative
63,495
84,880
188,731
221,173
88,195
108,447
263,088
290,520
|Operating loss
(25,465
)
(42,798
)
(75,961
)
(93,254
)
|Financial income, net
1,009
687
1,500
2,147
|Loss before income taxes
(24,456
)
(42,111
)
(74,461
)
(91,107
)
|Income tax expenses
842
645
2,320
5,145
|Share in losses of associated companies
1,316
4,523
1,559
11,866
|Net loss
$
(26,614
)
$
(47,279
)
$
(78,340
)
$
(108,118
)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|Basic
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.68
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(1.58
)
|Diluted
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.68
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(1.58
)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
71,271
69,093
70,670
68,432
|Diluted
71,271
69,093
70,670
68,432
|Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Non-GAAP
2023
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
62,730
$
6,768
$
69,498
$
65,649
$
12,617
$
78,266
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(25,465
)
$
25,351
(114
)
(42,798
)
$
46,885
4,087
|Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
(26,614
)
$
26,985
371
(47,279
)
$
49,725
2,446
|Net income (loss) per diluted share to Stratasys Ltd. (4)
$
(0.37
)
$
0.38
$
0.01
$
(0.68
)
$
0.72
$
0.04
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
4,507
5,142
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
912
891
|Restructuring and other related costs
1,349
6,584
6,768
12,617
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
1,124
2,599
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
5,657
6,588
|Restructuring and other related costs
7,585
2,360
|Revaluation of investments
-
4,300
|Contingent consideration
519
265
|Legal and other expenses
3,698
18,156
18,583
34,268
25,351
46,885
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect and other expenses
294
153
|Equity method related expenses
981
2,525
|Finance expenses
359
162
$
26,985
$
49,725
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted
71,271
71,417
69,093
69,815
|Nine months ended September 30,
2024
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
Non-GAAP
2023
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
187,127
$
20,082
$
207,209
$
197,266
$
29,199
$
226,465
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(75,961
)
$
71,450
(4,511
)
(93,254
)
$
103,866
10,612
|Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3)
(78,340
)
$
74,058
(4,282
)
(108,118
)
$
114,179
6,061
|Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4)
$
(1.11
)
$
1.05
$
(0.06
)
$
(1.58
)
$
1.67
$
0.09
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
14,080
14,157
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
2,874
2,822
|Restructuring and other related costs
3,128
12,220
20,082
29,199
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
$
4,694
$
7,479
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
$
19,689
$
20,920
|Restructuring and other related costs
$
12,144
$
6,626
|Revaluation of investments
$
1,900
$
4,880
|Contingent consideration
$
1,553
$
877
|Legal and other expenses
$
11,388
$
33,885
51,368
74,667
71,450
103,866
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect and other expenses
$
732
$
3,404
|Equity method related expenses
$
352
$
1,827
|Finance expenses
$
1,524
$
5,081
$
74,058
$
114,179
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted
70,670
70,670
68,432
69,046
|Fiscal Year 2024
|(in millions, except per share data)
|GAAP net loss
|($105) to ($90)
|Adjustments
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$30 to $32
|Intangible assets amortization expense
|$25 to $27
|Reorganization and other
|$39 to $45
|Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments
|$2 to $3
|Non-GAAP net income
|$2.1 to $5.0
|GAAP loss per share
|($1.48) to ($1.27)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$0.03 to $0.07
