MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) ("Stratasys" or the "Company"), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $140.0 million, compared to $162.1 million, reflects ongoing impacts from current macroeconomic environment on customer capital equipment spending.

GAAP gross margin of 44.8%, compared to 40.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6%, compared to 48.3%.

GAAP operating loss of $25.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $42.8 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million.

GAAP net loss of $26.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, compared to $9.8 million.

Cash used in operating activities of $4.5 million, compared to $12.7 million.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our decisive actions to realign our business with current market realities are starting to yield results. We have successfully begun to transform the company through cost optimization and by focusing on higher-growth opportunities. Our flagship F3300 platform is gaining significant traction in the marketplace, while our expansion into our key target industries of Aerospace, Automotive and Healthcare continues to expand. Most importantly, we returned to non-GAAP profitability in the third quarter, overcoming ongoing revenue pressures, further demonstrating the effective execution of our business plan by our entire team."

Dr. Zeif continued, "The fundamental strength of our business is evident in our improved margins and continued robust balance sheet. Our recurring revenue from Consumables continues to grow, particularly in FDM technology utilization for manufacturing purposes, partially offsetting hardware sales that remain impacted by macro conditions. This validates both our recurring revenue model and our customers' accelerating shift from prototyping to manufacturing applications. With our restructuring plan ahead of schedule and on track to deliver $40 million in annual cost savings starting in the first quarter of next year, we are well-positioned to deliver increased revenue growth, profitability and cash flow in 2025, to address the pent-up demand once market conditions improve."

2024 Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is maintaining its revenue outlook and raising its margins and profitability outlook for 2024 as follows:

Revenue of $570 million to $580 million.

Non-GAAP gross margins between 49.0% to 49.2%.

Operating expenses in the range of $276 million to $278 million.

Non-GAAP operating margins to range between 0.6% to 1.3%.

GAAP net loss of $105 million to $90 million, or ($1.48) to ($1.27) per diluted share. Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with Stratasys' strategic alternatives process.

Non-GAAP net income of $2.1 to $5.0 million, or $0.03 to $0.07.

Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $28 million.

Capital expenditures of $15 million to $20 million.

Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of share-based compensation expense, $25 million to $27 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, and reorganization and other expenses of $39 million to $45 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2024 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and other growth-inhibiting conditions; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 11, 2024 (the "2023 Annual Report"). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attaches Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, which will be furnished to the SEC on or about November 13, 2024, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions, divestments and strategic process-related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity-method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a view of our performance that is comparable to those of other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,956 $ 82,585 Short-term bank deposits 80,000 80,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,599 and $1,449 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 153,653 172,009 Inventories 195,188 192,976 Prepaid expenses 8,522 7,929 Other current assets 18,025 24,596 Total current assets 519,344 560,095 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 183,969 197,552 Goodwill 100,086 100,051 Other intangible assets, net 111,883 127,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,591 18,895 Long-term investments 120,070 115,083 Other non-current assets 14,734 14,448 Total non-current assets 563,333 573,810 Total assets $ 1,082,677 $ 1,133,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,157 $ 46,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,328 36,656 Accrued compensation and related benefits 29,428 33,877 Deferred revenues - short-term 49,788 52,610 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 6,714 6,498 Total current liabilities 169,415 176,426 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long-term 19,109 23,655 Deferred income taxes - long-term 574 723 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 25,420 12,162 Contingent consideration - long-term 12,410 11,900 Other non-current liabilities 23,971 24,200 Total non-current liabilities 81,484 72,640 Total liabilities $ 250,899 $ 249,066 Contingencies (see note 12) Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 shares; 71,385 shares and 69,656 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 200 $ 195 Additional paid-in capital 3,117,626 3,091,649 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,782 ) (7,079 ) Accumulated deficit (2,278,266 ) (2,199,926 ) Total equity 831,778 884,839 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,082,677 $ 1,133,905

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 unaudited unaudited unaudited unaudited Revenues Products $ 94,092 $ 113,270 $ 286,882 $ 323,353 Services 45,916 48,863 135,217 147,908 140,008 162,133 422,099 471,261 Cost of revenues Products 47,707 59,546 144,220 168,235 Services 29,571 36,938 90,752 105,760 77,278 96,484 234,972 273,995 Gross profit 62,730 65,649 187,127 197,266 Operating expenses Research and development, net 24,700 23,567 74,357 69,347 Selling, general and administrative 63,495 84,880 188,731 221,173 88,195 108,447 263,088 290,520 Operating loss (25,465 ) (42,798 ) (75,961 ) (93,254 ) Financial income, net 1,009 687 1,500 2,147 Loss before income taxes (24,456 ) (42,111 ) (74,461 ) (91,107 ) Income tax expenses 842 645 2,320 5,145 Share in losses of associated companies 1,316 4,523 1,559 11,866 Net loss $ (26,614 ) $ (47,279 ) $ (78,340 ) $ (108,118 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.58 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.58 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 71,271 69,093 70,670 68,432 Diluted 71,271 69,093 70,670 68,432

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 62,730 $ 6,768 $ 69,498 $ 65,649 $ 12,617 $ 78,266 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (25,465 ) $ 25,351 (114 ) (42,798 ) $ 46,885 4,087 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (26,614 ) $ 26,985 371 (47,279 ) $ 49,725 2,446 Net income (loss) per diluted share to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (0.37 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.01 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.04 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,507 5,142 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 912 891 Restructuring and other related costs 1,349 6,584 6,768 12,617 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 1,124 2,599 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,657 6,588 Restructuring and other related costs 7,585 2,360 Revaluation of investments - 4,300 Contingent consideration 519 265 Legal and other expenses 3,698 18,156 18,583 34,268 25,351 46,885 (3) Corresponding tax effect and other expenses 294 153 Equity method related expenses 981 2,525 Finance expenses 359 162 $ 26,985 $ 49,725 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 71,271 71,417 69,093 69,815

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 187,127 $ 20,082 $ 207,209 $ 197,266 $ 29,199 $ 226,465 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (75,961 ) $ 71,450 (4,511 ) (93,254 ) $ 103,866 10,612 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (78,340 ) $ 74,058 (4,282 ) (108,118 ) $ 114,179 6,061 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (1.11 ) $ 1.05 $ (0.06 ) $ (1.58 ) $ 1.67 $ 0.09 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 14,080 14,157 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,874 2,822 Restructuring and other related costs 3,128 12,220 20,082 29,199 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense $ 4,694 $ 7,479 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 19,689 $ 20,920 Restructuring and other related costs $ 12,144 $ 6,626 Revaluation of investments $ 1,900 $ 4,880 Contingent consideration $ 1,553 $ 877 Legal and other expenses $ 11,388 $ 33,885 51,368 74,667 71,450 103,866 (3) Corresponding tax effect and other expenses $ 732 $ 3,404 Equity method related expenses $ 352 $ 1,827 Finance expenses $ 1,524 $ 5,081 $ 74,058 $ 114,179 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 70,670 70,670 68,432 69,046

Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($105) to ($90) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $30 to $32 Intangible assets amortization expense $25 to $27 Reorganization and other $39 to $45 Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Non-GAAP net income $2.1 to $5.0 GAAP loss per share ($1.48) to ($1.27) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.03 to $0.07

