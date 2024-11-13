MP MENASHE, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Yos Shiran, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our third quarter results reflect revenue pressure across all our regional markets, putting weight on our business. The entire Caesarstone team's unwavering commitment to our success remains evident with our transformation initiatives and optimized manufacturing footprint helping to drive a higher gross margin year-over-year. Our team is making progress in a difficult environment and maintaining tight control of operating expenses. That operational discipline and working capital management generated positive cash flow this quarter, keeping us on track for another full year of positive operating cash flow. With meaningful savings realized from our ongoing restructuring actions, we continue to make targeted investments in innovative products, brand development and marketing programs to help stimulate demand. We are confident in the direction of the Company and will continue to take decisive actions to restore profitable growth."
Third Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $107.6 million, compared to $142.4 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenue was down 24.8% year-over-year primarily due to lower volumes. Volumes were primarily impacted by global economic headwinds, particularly in renovation and remodeling channels, across the Company's main regions resulting in lower demand accompanied by greater competitive pressures.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2024 improved to 19.9% compared to 19.1% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter was 19.8%, stable with the prior year quarter. Gross margin was stable on lower revenues mainly due to the benefits of an improved production footprint, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and increased shipping and material costs.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $25.4 million, or 23.6% of revenue, compared to $29.2 million, or 20.5% of revenue in the prior year quarter. The higher percentage is primarily due to lower revenues. Restructuring expenses during the quarter included a capital gain of $6.9 million from the sale of undeveloped land at the Company's Richmond Hill Facility. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies and restructuring expenses, operating expenses were 28.1% of revenue, compared to 23.7% in the prior year quarter.
Operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter, with the difference primarily reflecting lower gross profit.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies, and other non-recurring items, was a loss of $4.1 million, compared to a gain of $1.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Finance income in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter. The difference primarily reflects foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million compared to net loss of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.12 compared to net loss per share of $0.03 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.24 on 34.8 million shares, compared to Adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.20 in the prior year quarter on 34.6 million shares.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
On June 26, 2024, Caesarstone entered into an agreement for the sale of 69 acres of undeveloped land associated with its Richmond Hill Facility located in Bryan County for approximately $10.0 million. The transaction closed in the third quarter of 2024. The Company continues to look for avenues to monetize the remainder of the property, consisting of 51 acres of developed land and associated structures.
During the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated positive cash flow from operations of $16.3 million, mainly attributable to the land sale and working capital improvements, compared to operating cash flow of $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Company's balance sheet included cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $114.1 million and total debt to financial institutions of $5.2 million. The Company's net cash position as of September 30, 2024, was $108.9 million compared to $83.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
US Legal Proceedings Update
The Company is one of several defendants named in 79 pending lawsuits in the United States alleging injury associated with exposure of fabricators and their employees to respirable crystalline silica dust. On August 8, 2024, the Company filed a Form 6-K in connection with a single claim in the U.S. following a jury decision against the Company. Adequate provisions and insurance receivables related to this decision were recorded by the Company during the third quarter. While this single decision will not have a material adverse effect on the Company, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the outcome of other pending litigation or that such litigation will not have a material adverse impact on its business, financial position, results of operations or cash flows.
Outlook
The Company reaffirms its expectation to deliver positive operating cash flow for the full year 2024, with cash generated in the first nine months more than offsetting a modest decline in the fourth quarter. The Company reiterates its expectation to realize restructuring-related cost savings of approximately $20.0 million in full year 2024 and $35.0 million thereafter compared to full year 2023. Given persistent macroeconomic pressures across the Company's global footprint and increased shipping and material costs in the second half of 2024, Caesarstone now expects its full year Adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of $10 to $11 million.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
As of
|U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits
$
114,077
$
91,123
|Trade receivables, net
57,825
66,888
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (*)
79,828
25,489
|Inventories
111,487
136,446
|Total current assets
363,217
319,946
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Severance pay fund
1,632
1,994
|Deferred tax assets, net
3,538
3,061
|Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses
5,258
4,961
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
119,349
120,156
|Property, plant and equipment, net (*)
78,091
123,480
|Intangible assets, net
4,268
6,257
|Total long-term assets
212,136
259,909
|Total assets
$
575,353
$
579,855
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term bank credit
$
5,025
$
5,118
|Trade payables
45,452
42,848
|Related parties
225
257
|Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies
34,545
16,106
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
57,346
56,894
|Total current liabilities
142,593
121,223
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term bank and other loans
635
2,549
|Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term and other liabilities
10,831
11,814
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
2,810
3,006
|Long-term lease liabilities
110,132
114,146
|Accrued severance pay
3,039
3,065
|Long-term warranty provision
965
1,204
|Total long-term liabilities
128,412
135,784
|REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
3,751
7,789
|EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares
371
371
|Treasury shares - at cost
(39,430)
(39,430)
|Additional paid-in capital
166,066
164,456
|Capital fund related to non-controlling interest
(5,587)
(5,587)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(5,986)
(8,402)
|Retained earnings
185,163
203,651
|Total equity
300,597
315,059
|Total liabilities and equity
$
575,353
$
579,855
|(*) In Q2'24 we reclassified $ 41.3M from fixed assets to held for sale assets in accordance with ASC360.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
|Revenues
$
107,634
$
142,394
$
345,358
$
436,706
|Cost of revenues
86,268
115,205
267,671
368,047
|Gross profit
21,366
27,189
77,687
68,659
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
1,192
1,242
3,504
3,837
|Sales and Marketing
21,126
20,398
66,048
62,458
|General and administrative
7,891
12,144
28,208
39,322
|Restructuring and Impairment expenses (income) related to long lived assets (*)
(6,846)
(3,349)
(6,756)
20,224
|Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net
2,077
(1,259)
5,613
(2,346)
|Total operating expenses
25,440
29,176
96,617
123,495
|Operating loss
(4,074)
(1,987)
(18,930)
(54,836)
|Finance income, net
(297)
(1,292)
(2,851)
(4,816)
|Loss before taxes
(3,777)
(695)
(16,079)
(50,020)
|Tax expenses, net
451
83
2,442
7,332
|Net loss
$
(4,228)
$
(778)
$
(18,521)
$
(57,352)
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
6
(109)
33
217
|Net loss attributable to controlling interest
$
(4,222)
$
(887)
$
(18,488)
$
(57,135)
|Basic net loss per ordinary share (**)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.54)
$
(1.67)
|Diluted net loss per ordinary share (**)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.54)
$
(1.67)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic loss per ordinary share
34,539,160
34,522,015
34,536,601
34,515,291
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted loss per ordinary share
34,539,160
34,522,015
34,536,601
34,515,291
|(*) Including long-lived assets impairment and restructuring expenses related to plants closure. Q3'24 mainly includes capital gain related to sale of undeveloped land in the Richmond Hill plant.
|(**) The numerator for the calculation of net loss per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, has been decreased by approximately $0.1 and $0.4 million, respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
Nine months ended
September 30,
|U.S. dollars in thousands
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(18,521)
$
(57,352)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
12,923
22,711
|Share-based compensation expense
1,610
556
|Accrued severance pay, net
334
(290)
|Changes in deferred tax, net
(545)
2,878
|Capital loss
44
83
|Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net
5,613
(2,346)
|Decrease in trade receivables
9,037
2,725
|Decrease in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
2,504
8,359
|Decrease in inventories
25,975
91,329
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
1,487
(25,775)
|Decrease in warranty provision
(431)
(72)
|Changes in right of use assets
1,312
(1,206)
|Changes in lease liabilities
(3,611)
(8,134)
|Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties
4,010
(354)
|Restructuring expenses (income) and Impairment related to long lived assets
(6,756)
20,224
|Net cash provided by operating activities
34,985
53,336
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Net cash paid for acquisitions
(2,055)
(511)
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(8,243)
(8,718)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
65
16
|Maturity of marketable securities
-
6,103
|Increase in long term deposits
(226)
(108)
|Net used in investing activities
(10,459)
(3,218)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans, including related parties
(1,973)
(24,063)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(1,973)
(24,063)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
401
(50)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits
22,954
26,005
|Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period
91,123
52,081
|Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period
$
114,077
$
78,086
|Non - cash investing:
|Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets
(311)
(104)
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
|U.S. dollars in thousands
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit:
|Gross profit
$
21,366
$
27,189
$
77,687
$
68,659
|Share-based compensation expense (a)
42
16
78
153
|Amortization of assets related to acquisitions
70
71
212
215
|Residual operating expenses (income) related to closed plants after closing
(36)
1,011
576
2,795
|Other non recurring items
(152)
(152)
41
(152)
|Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
21,290
$
28,135
$
78,594
$
71,670
(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
U.S. dollars in thousands
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net loss
$
(4,228)
$
(778)
$
(18,521)
$
(57,352)
Finance income, net
(297)
(1,292)
(2,851)
(4,816)
Taxes on income
451
83
2,442
7,332
Depreciation and amortization
4,437
7,472
13,379
22,711
Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a)
2,077
(1,259)
5,613
(2,346)
Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition
28
75
(53)
240
Share-based compensation expense (b)
525
61
1,610
556
Restructuring expenses (income) and Impairment related to long lived assets (c)
(6,911)
(3,349)
(6,821)
20,224
Residual operating expenses (income) related to closed plants after closing
(36)
1,011
1,606
2,795
Other non recurring items
(152)
(152)
41
(152)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
(4,106)
$
1,872
$
(3,555)
$
(10,808)
(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims.
(b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.
(c) Including long-lived assets impairment and restructuring expenses related to plants closure. Q3'24 also includes capital gain related to sale of undeveloped land in the Richmond Hill plant.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of net loss attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest:
|Net loss attributable to controlling interest
$
(4,222)
$
(887)
$
(18,488)
$
(57,135)
|Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a)
2,077
(1,259)
5,613
(2,346)
|Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition
28
75
(53)
240
|Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax
534
582
1,603
1,608
|Share-based compensation expense (b)
525
61
1,610
556
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
-
-
-
-
|Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c)
344
(2,092)
(3,016)
(5,094)
|Restructuring expenses (income) and Impairment related to long lived assets (d)
(6,911)
(3,349)
(6,821)
20,224.00
|Residual operating expenses (income) related to closed plants after closing
(36)
1,011
1,606
2,795
|Other non recurring items
(152)
(152)
41
(152)
|Total adjustments
(3,591)
(5,123)
583
17,831
|Less tax on non-tax adjustments (e)
587
760
(88)
(2,614)
|Total adjustments after tax
(4,178)
(5,883)
671
20,445
|Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP)
$
(8,400)
$
(6,770)
$
(17,817)
$
(36,690)
|Adjusted loss per share (f)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.51)
$
(1.06)
(a)
Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims.
(b)
Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.
(c)
Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842.
(d)
Including long-lived assets impairment and restructuring expenses related to plants closure. Q3'24 also includes capital gain related to sale of undeveloped land in the Richmond Hill plant.
(e)
Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, based on the effective tax rates.
(f)
In calculating adjusted (Non-GAAP) loss per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Geographic breakdown of revenues by region
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
|U.S. dollars in thousands
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
YoY % change
YoY % change CCB
YoY % change
YoY % change CCB
|USA
$
52,388
$
65,880
$
173,206
$
211,361
-20.5%
-20.5%
-18.1%
-18.1%
|Canada
14,207
18,956
47,643
57,712
-25.1%
-23.8%
-17.4%
-16.6%
|Latin America
239
1,650
1,148
2,468
-85.5%
-85.5%
-53.5%
-53.5%
|America's
66,834
86,486
221,997
271,541
-22.7%
-22.9%
-18.2%
-18.1%
|Australia
17,443
27,326
58,518
79,539
-36.2%
-37.7%
-26.4%
-25.7%
|Asia
6,435
6,747
16,260
20,069
-4.6%
6.1%
-19.0%
-19.2%
|APAC
23,878
34,073
74,778
99,608
-29.9%
-29.0%
-24.9%
-24.4%
|EMEA
11,627
15,185
35,263
45,395
-23.4%
-26.0%
-22.3%
-23.3%
|Israel
5,295
6,650
13,320
20,162
-20.4%
-24.5%
-33.9%
-33.1%
|Total Revenues
$
107,634
$
142,394
$
345,358
$
436,706
-24.4%
-24.8%
-20.9%
-20.7%
