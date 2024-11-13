NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation ("Griffon" or the "Company") (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Revenue for fiscal 2024 totaled $2.6 billion, a 2% decrease compared to the $2.7 billion in the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 net income totaled $209.9 million, or $4.23 per share, compared to $77.6 million, or $1.42 per share, in the prior year. Excluding all items that affect comparability from both periods, current year adjusted net income was $254.2 million, or $5.12 per share, compared to $247.7 million, or $4.54 per share, in the prior year. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, see the attached table.

Fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA was $513.6 million, a 2% increase from the prior year of $505.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) of $60.0 million, was $573.6 million in 2024, increasing 2% from the prior year of $561.2 million (which excluded unallocated amounts of $55.9 million). For a reconciliation and definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to income before taxes, see the attached table.

Revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $659.7 million, increasing 3% from $641.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter net income was $62.5 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $42.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in the prior year quarter. Excluding all items that affect comparability from both periods, current year fourth quarter adjusted net income was $70.9 million, or $1.47 per share compared to $63.1 million, or $1.19 per share, in the prior year fourth quarter. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, see the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter totaled $137.5 million, a 13% increase from the prior year quarter of $121.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) of $16.0 million in the current quarter and $13.5 million in the prior year quarter, totaled $153.6 million, increasing 14% from the prior year quarter of $134.8 million. For a reconciliation and definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to income before taxes, see the attached table.

" We are very pleased with Griffon's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year. The consistent strong performance from the Home and Building Products ("HBP") segment and improved profitability from the Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") segment positions us for further growth in the years ahead," said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

" Our results were highlighted by the $326 million of free cash flow we generated during the year, which supported our repurchase of 4.8 million Griffon shares and our regular quarterly dividends. Griffon returned a total of $310 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during 2024 while maintaining our year-over-year leverage at 2.6x and making substantial investments in capacity expansion, modernization, and technology in our businesses."

" In fiscal 2025, we will continue to use our operating cash flow to support our capital allocation strategy with a focus on opportunistically repurchasing shares, reducing debt, supporting our regular quarterly dividend and investing in our businesses. In support of this strategy, earlier today we announced that our Board approved both a $400 million share buyback authorization and a 20% increase in our regular quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share. These actions reflect the strength of our businesses, as well as our confidence in our strategic plan and outlook," Mr. Kramer stated in conclusion.

Segment Operating Results

Home and Building Products

HBP revenue in 2024 of $1.6 billion was consistent with the prior year reflecting increased residential volume offset by reduced commercial volume.

HBP adjusted EBITDA in 2024 of $501.0 million decreased 2% compared to 2023 primarily resulting from increased labor and distribution costs.

HBP revenue in the current quarter of $406.6 million increased 3% from the prior year quarter primarily due to favorable product mix of 2% and increased volume of 1%, with improved residential volume, partially offset by reduced commercial volume.

HBP adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter of $128.8 million increased 7% compared to the prior year quarter due to the increased revenue noted above and reduced material costs, partially offset by increased labor and distribution costs.

Consumer and Professional Products

CPP revenue in 2024 was $1.0 billion, a decline of 6%, compared to 2023, primarily resulting from decreased volume driven by reduced consumer demand in North America, partially offset by increased volume in Australia, inclusive of the Pope acquisition (1%).

CPP adjusted EBITDA in 2024 of $72.6 million increased 44% compared to 2023, primarily due to improved North American production costs and improved margins in Australia, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the reduced revenue noted above.

CPP revenue in the current quarter of $253.1 million increased 2% compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased volume from Australia, inclusive of the Pope acquisition (3%), and the U.K., partially offset by decreased volume driven by reduced consumer demand in North America.

CPP adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter of $24.7 million increased $10.5 million due to improved North American production costs and the increased revenue noted above.

CPP Global Sourcing Strategy Expansion

The global sourcing strategy expansion has been successfully completed as of September 30, 2024, ahead of the previously announced date of December 31, 2024. As a result, manufacturing operations have concluded at all affected sites with CPP reducing its facility footprint by approximately 1.2 million square feet, or approximately 15% of CPP's square footage, and its headcount by approximately 600.

By transitioning these product lines to an asset-light structure, CPP enhanced its operations by positioning itself to better serve customers with a more flexible and cost-effective sourcing model that leverages supplier relationships around the world, and improved its competitive positioning. These actions will be essential for CPP to achieve its target of 15% EBITDA margin while enhancing free cash flow through improved working capital and significantly reduced capital expenditures.

Implementation of this strategy over the duration of the project resulted in charges of $133.8 million, which included $51.1 million of cash charges and $82.7 million of non-cash charges. This excludes proceeds from the sale of real estate and equipment, which through September 30, 2024 were $13.3 million, and excludes future proceeds from the sale of remaining real estate and equipment.

Taxes

For the years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income and recognized a tax provision of 29.2% and 31.1%, respectively. Excluding discrete and certain other tax provisions, net and items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were 27.6% and 27.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $114.4 million and total debt outstanding of $1.52 billion, resulting in net debt of $1.41 billion. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement (see the attached table), was 2.6x net debt to EBITDA at September 30, 2024 and consistent with the leverage at September 30, 2023. Free cash flow was $326.1 million in fiscal 2024. At September 30, 2024, borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $379.3 million, subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures, net, were $53.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2024, inclusive of $14.5 million of asset sales. For a reconciliation and definition of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, to net cash provided by operating activities, see the attached table.

Share Repurchases

Share repurchases during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled 1.1 million shares of common stock, for a total of $68.4 million, or an average of $65.09 per share. Share repurchases totaled 4.8 million shares of common stock in fiscal 2024, for a total of $274.5 million, or an average of $57.52 per share. As of September 30, 2024, $32.7 million remained under these Board authorized share repurchase programs. During the period October 1, 2024 through market close on November 12, 2024, Griffon utilized the remaining authorization repurchasing 0.5 million shares of common stock for a total of $32.7 million or an average of $67.91 per share. Since April 2023 and through November 12, 2024, share repurchases totaled 9.4 million shares of common stock, or 16.4% of the outstanding shares, for a total of $458.0 million or an average of $48.74 per share.

Earlier today, Griffon announced its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $400 million of shares of Griffon common stock.

2025 Outlook

We expect Griffon fiscal year 2025 revenue to be consistent with 2024 at $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $575 million to $600 million, excluding unallocated costs of $55 million and charges related to strategic review retention costs of approximately $5 million. Free cash flow, including capital expenditures of $65 million, is expected to exceed net income, with depreciation of $42 million and amortization of $23 million. Fiscal year 2025 interest expense is expected to be $102 million, and Griffon's normalized tax rate is expected to be 28%.

From a segment perspective, we anticipate 2025 HBP and CPP revenue will both be in line with 2024. We anticipate 2025 EBITDA margin at HBP to continue to be in excess of 30% and at CPP to be in excess of 9%.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. As long-term investors, we intend to continue to grow and strengthen our existing businesses, and to diversify further through investments in our businesses and acquisitions.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell and Cookson brands.

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures, which are defined as income before taxes, excluding interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, strategic review charges, non-cash impairment charges, restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA also excludes unallocated amounts, mainly corporate overhead. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides operating highlights and a reconciliation of segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to income before taxes:

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, REVENUE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home and Building Products $ 406,558 $ 394,131 $ 1,588,625 $ 1,588,505 Consumer and Professional Products 253,115 247,254 1,034,895 1,096,678 Total revenue $ 659,673 $ 641,385 $ 2,623,520 $ 2,685,183 ADJUSTED EBITDA Home and Building Products $ 128,842 $ 120,530 $ 501,001 $ 510,876 Consumer and Professional Products 24,709 14,252 72,632 50,343 Total Segments 153,551 134,782 573,633 561,219 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (16,025 ) (13,499 ) (60,031 ) (55,887 ) Adjusted EBITDA 137,526 121,283 513,602 505,332 Net interest expense (25,010 ) (24,957 ) (101,652 ) (99,351 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,554 ) (15,409 ) (60,704 ) (65,445 ) Goodwill and intangible impairments - (9,200 ) - (109,200 ) Restructuring charges (7,820 ) (10,272 ) (41,309 ) (92,468 ) Debt extinguishment, net - (437 ) (1,700 ) (437 ) Acquisition costs (441 ) - (441 ) - Gain (loss) on sale of buildings 106 1,803 (61 ) 12,655 Strategic review - retention and other (1,390 ) 9 (10,594 ) (20,225 ) Special dividend ESOP charges - (6,452 ) - (15,494 ) Proxy expenses - - - (2,685 ) Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold (491 ) - (491 ) - Income before taxes $ 86,926 $ 56,368 $ 296,650 $ 112,682

* Primarily Corporate Overhead

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment: Home and Building Products $ 4,061 $ 3,541 $ 15,349 $ 15,066 Consumer and Professional Products 11,344 11,720 44,797 49,811 Total segment depreciation and amortization $ 15,405 $ 15,261 $ 60,146 $ 64,877 Corporate 149 148 558 568 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,554 $ 15,409 $ 60,704 $ 65,445

Griffon believes free cash flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends. FCF is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of proceeds.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to FCF:

For the year ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 380,042 $ 431,765 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (68,399 ) (63,604 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 14,479 20,961 FCF $ 326,122 $ 389,122

Net debt to EBITDA (Leverage ratio), a non-GAAP measure, is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. The Company has defined its net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio as net debt (total principal debt outstanding net of cash and equivalents) divided by the sum of adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) and stock-based compensation expense. The following table provides a calculation of our net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio as calculated per our credit agreement:

(in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash and equivalents $ 114,438 $ 102,889 Notes payables and current portion of long-term debt $ 8,155 9,625 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,515,897 1,459,904 Debt discount/premium and issuance costs 15,633 20,283 Total gross debt 1,539,685 1,489,812 Debt, net of cash and equivalents $ 1,425,247 $ 1,386,923 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 513,602 $ 505,332 Special dividend ESOP Charges - (15,494 ) Stock and ESOP-based compensation 26,838 41,112 Adjusted EBITDA, per debt compliance $ 540,440 $ 530,950 Leverage ratio 2.6x 2.6x 1. Griffon defines Adjusted EBITDA as operating results before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment, net and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Gross profit and Selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit, as reported $ 263,480 $ 245,880 $ 1,019,935 $ 948,821 % of revenue 39.9 % 38.3 % 38.9 % 35.3 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 7,083 5,606 35,806 82,028 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold 491 - 491 - Gross Profit, as adjusted $ 271,054 $ 251,486 $ 1,056,232 $ 1,030,849 % of revenue 41.1 % 39.2 % 40.3 % 38.4 %

(1) For the quarters and years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 151,808 $ 157,274 $ 621,638 $ 642,734 % of revenue 23.0 % 24.5 % 23.7 % 23.9 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) (737 ) (4,666 ) (5,503 ) (10,440 ) Acquisition costs (441 ) - (441 ) - Strategic review - retention and other (1,390 ) 9 (10,594 ) (20,225 ) Proxy expenses - - - (2,685 ) Special dividend - ESOP - (6,453 ) - (15,494 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 149,240 $ 146,164 $ 605,100 $ 593,890 % of revenue 22.6 % 22.8 % 23.1 % 22.1 % (1) For the quarters and years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relates to the CPP global sourcing expansion.

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 659,673 $ 641,385 $ 2,623,520 $ 2,685,183 Cost of goods and services 396,193 395,505 1,603,585 1,736,362 Gross profit 263,480 245,880 1,019,935 948,821 Selling, general and administrative expenses 151,808 157,274 621,638 642,734 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 9,200 - 109,200 Total operating expenses 151,808 166,474 621,638 751,934 Income from operations 111,672 79,406 398,297 196,887 Other income (expense) Interest expense (25,614 ) (26,277 ) (104,086 ) (101,445 ) Interest income 604 1,320 2,434 2,094 Gain (loss) on sale of building 106 1,803 (61 ) 12,655 Debt extinguishment, net - (437 ) (1,700 ) (437 ) Other, net 158 553 1,766 2,928 Total other expense, net (24,746 ) (23,038 ) (101,647 ) (84,205 ) Income before taxes 86,926 56,368 296,650 112,682 Provision for income taxes 24,435 14,403 86,753 35,065 Net income $ 62,491 $ 41,965 $ 209,897 $ 77,617 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.34 $ 0.83 $ 4.41 $ 1.49 Weighted-average shares outstanding 46,529 50,522 47,573 52,111 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.29 $ 0.79 $ 4.23 $ 1.42 Weighted-average shares outstanding 48,424 53,143 49,668 54,612 Net income $ 62,491 $ 41,965 $ 209,897 $ 77,617 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments 7,925 (6,133 ) 10,137 8,447 Pension and other post retirement plans (57 ) 4,279 1,538 6,634 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge (239 ) (565 ) 311 (2,353 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 7,629 (2,419 ) 11,986 12,728 Comprehensive income (loss), net $ 70,120 $ 39,546 $ 221,883 $ 90,345

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share) At September 30, 2024 At September 30, 2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 114,438 $ 102,889 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $10,986 and $11,264 312,765 312,432 Inventories 425,489 507,130 Prepaid and other current assets 61,604 57,139 Assets held for sale 14,532 - Assets of discontinued operations 648 1,001 Total Current Assets 929,476 980,591 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 288,297 279,218 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 171,211 169,942 GOODWILL 329,393 327,864 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 618,782 635,243 OTHER ASSETS 30,378 21,731 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,417 4,290 Total Assets $ 2,370,954 $ 2,418,879 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 8,155 $ 9,625 Accounts payable 119,354 116,646 Accrued liabilities 181,918 193,098 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 35,065 32,632 Liabilities of discontinued operations 4,498 7,148 Total Current Liabilities 348,990 359,149 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,515,897 1,459,904 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 147,369 147,224 OTHER LIABILITIES 130,540 132,708 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,270 4,650 Total Liabilities 2,146,066 2,103,635 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 3,000 shares, no shares issued - - Common stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 85,000 shares, issued shares of 84,746 in both 2024 and 2023 21,187 21,187 Capital in excess of par value 677,028 662,680 Retained earnings 461,442 281,516 Treasury shares, at cost, 36,443 common shares and 31,684 common shares, respectively (876,527 ) (577,686 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,024 ) (70,010 ) Deferred compensation (218 ) (2,443 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 224,888 315,244 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,370,954 $ 2,418,879

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 209,897 $ 77,617 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,704 65,445 Fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 491 - Stock-based compensation 26,838 41,112 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 109,200 Asset impairment charges - restructuring 23,763 58,932 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 636 971 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 4,202 4,232 Debt extinguishment, net 1,700 437 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 3,574 (37,795 ) Gain on sale of assets and investments (61 ) (12,960 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired: Decrease in accounts receivable 4,243 51,119 Decrease in inventories 73,582 129,209 (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets (925 ) 621 Decrease in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and income taxes payable (30,732 ) (67,843 ) Other changes, net 2,130 11,468 Net cash provided by operating activities 380,042 431,765 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (68,399 ) (63,604 ) Acquired business, net of cash acquired (14,579 ) - Proceeds (payments) from sale of business, net 3,500 (2,568 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14,479 20,961 Net cash used in investing activities (64,999 ) (45,211 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (35,806 ) (133,814 ) Purchase of shares for treasury (309,916 ) (163,970 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 217,000 122,558 Payments of long-term debt (168,778 ) (221,781 ) Financing costs (907 ) (3,025 ) Other, net (341 ) (130 ) Net cash used in financing activities (298,748 ) (400,162 ) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash in operating activities used in discontinued operations (2,776 ) (2,994 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (1,970 ) (693 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 11,549 (17,295 ) CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 102,889 120,184 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 114,438 $ 102,889 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 100,676 $ 99,833 Cash paid for taxes 102,978 70,937

Griffon evaluates performance based on adjusted net income and the related adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges, gain/loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, non-GAAP measures. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Years

Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 62,491 $ 41,965 $ 209,897 $ 77,617 Adjusting items: Restructuring charges(1) 7,820 10,272 41,309 92,468 (Gain) loss on sale of buildings (106 ) (1,803 ) 61 (12,655 ) Debt extinguishment, net - 437 1,700 437 Acquisition costs 441 - 441 - Strategic review - retention and other 1,390 (9 ) 10,594 20,225 Special dividend ESOP charges - 6,452 - 15,494 Proxy expenses - - - 2,685 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold 491 - 491 - Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 9,200 - 109,200 Tax impact of above items(2) (2,529 ) (6,166 ) (13,832 ) (57,925 ) Discrete and other certain tax provisions(3) 946 2,712 3,586 175 Adjusted net income $ 70,944 $ 63,060 $ 254,247 $ 247,721 Earnings per common share $ 1.29 $ 0.79 $ 4.23 $ 1.42 Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges(1) 0.12 0.14 0.62 1.26 (Gain) loss on sale of buildings - (0.02 ) - (0.18 ) Debt extinguishment, net - 0.01 0.03 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.01 - 0.01 - Strategic review - retention and other 0.02 - 0.16 0.28 Special dividend ESOP charges - 0.09 - 0.22 Proxy expenses - - - 0.04 Fair value step-up of acquired inventory sold 0.01 - 0.01 - Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 0.13 - 1.49 Discrete and other certain tax provisions(3) 0.02 0.05 0.07 - Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.19 $ 5.12 $ 4.54 Weighted-average shares outstanding 46,529 50,522 47,573 52,111 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,424 53,143 49,668 54,612

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

(1) For the quarters and years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring charges relate to the CPP global sourcing expansion. For the quarter and year ended September 30, 2024, $7,083 and $35,806, respectively, is included in Cost of goods and services and $737 and $5,503, respectively, is included in SG&A. For the quarter and year ended September 30, 2023, $5,606 and $82,028, respectively, is included in Cost of goods and services and $4,666 and $10,440, respectively, is included in SG&A.

(2) Tax impact for the above reconciling adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP Income from continuing operations and the related adjusted EPS is determined by comparing the Company's tax provision, including the reconciling adjustments, to the tax provision excluding such adjustments.

(3) Discrete and certain other tax provisions primarily relate to the impact of a rate differential between statutory and annual effective tax rate on items impacting the quarter.

