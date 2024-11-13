The Debut Place of Ëlms Collection is Now Available on Nordstrom

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Self-taught first-time designer and serial entrepreneur Lennie Moreno has just made his long-awaited debut collection of luxury fashion brand Place of Ëlms available for purchase all across North America on Nordstrom.com.

This highly-anticipated drop comes on the heels of the brand's two-month launch anniversary, positioning Place of Ëlms as a rapidly growing force within the luxury fashion space. Nordstrom's firm commitment to the highest standards and exceptional eye for cutting-edge fashion made the decision to partner with the leading fashion retailer the obvious next step for Place of Ëlms, a forward-thinking brand that weaves its values of luxury and integrity into every aspect of its products and business model. Nordstrom's built-in brand loyalty and Place of Ëlms' commitment to producing luxury items that embody values people are proud to unite behind makes this partnership easy to get behind; it is evidence of the necessary and undeniable movement toward a more value-based economy.

"It's encouraging to see some of the major players in the industry embracing our quality and our vision. Today, the concept of a value-based economy in the luxury space is only at its infancy stage, but as our collective consciousness gradually elevates and our connection to nature deepens, I strongly believe that we will start seeing a positive shift in the fashion industry," Moreno says.

With its strong foundation and determination to elevate humanity through fashion, Place of Ëlms' future looks promising… and the debut collection is proof of that. Expect luxurious knits, charming leathers, boxy silhouettes, a high attention to details and the brand's iconic monogram-serving as a reminder of the brand's ethos: luxury with integrity.

