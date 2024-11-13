Lytica Secures ProcureTech100 Recognition for Sourcing and Cost Management for the Third Consecutive Year

Lytica, the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 ProcureTech100 list for Sourcing and Cost Management, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This award highlights Lytica's commitment to revolutionizing the procurement landscape with innovative technology that drives measurable value for businesses worldwide.

Curated annually, the ProcureTech100 celebrates the top global companies transforming procurement through digital, data-driven, and innovative solutions. Lytica's sustained recognition is a testament to its relentless pursuit of empowering procurement professionals with cutting-edge tools to make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective decisions.

"Receiving this distinction for three consecutive years affirms our ongoing mission to reshape the future of procurement," said Martin Sendyk, Lytica President and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized alongside the industry's most impactful companies. This motivates us to continue developing solutions that drive better outcomes for our clients."

Lytica's SupplyLens Pro platform, powered by the world's largest independent electronic component intelligence database, provides unmatched transparency into global electronics supply chains. Leveraging advanced analytics, the platform offers procurement teams visibility into component pricing, component risk, and supplier benchmarking, ultimately delivering actionable insights that reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risks.

"By generating actionable insights using real-time market data, we empower some of the world's largest enterprises to drive meaningful improvements in their electronics supply chain," said Ken Bradley, Lytica Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer. "We enable electronics procurement teams to anticipate market shifts, optimize their sourcing strategies, and mitigate risks all within one platform. Our methodology ensures our clients can navigate short-term challenges effectively while achieving sustainable, long-term growth."

This milestone follows Lytica's recent success in securing $5 million in growth capital investment, further fueling its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge procurement solutions.

For more information on how Lytica can elevate your procurement strategy, visit lytica.com.

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chains more sustainable and economical. Lytica's platform, SupplyLens Pro, employs analytics to curate real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to customers that reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to build their electronics supply chains of the future. To learn more, visit lytica.com.

