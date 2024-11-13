Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lytica Secures ProcureTech100 Recognition for Sourcing and Cost Management for the Third Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Lytica, the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 ProcureTech100 list for Sourcing and Cost Management, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This award highlights Lytica's commitment to revolutionizing the procurement landscape with innovative technology that drives measurable value for businesses worldwide.

Curated annually, the ProcureTech100 celebrates the top global companies transforming procurement through digital, data-driven, and innovative solutions. Lytica's sustained recognition is a testament to its relentless pursuit of empowering procurement professionals with cutting-edge tools to make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective decisions.

"Receiving this distinction for three consecutive years affirms our ongoing mission to reshape the future of procurement," said Martin Sendyk, Lytica President and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized alongside the industry's most impactful companies. This motivates us to continue developing solutions that drive better outcomes for our clients."

Lytica's SupplyLens Pro platform, powered by the world's largest independent electronic component intelligence database, provides unmatched transparency into global electronics supply chains. Leveraging advanced analytics, the platform offers procurement teams visibility into component pricing, component risk, and supplier benchmarking, ultimately delivering actionable insights that reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risks.

"By generating actionable insights using real-time market data, we empower some of the world's largest enterprises to drive meaningful improvements in their electronics supply chain," said Ken Bradley, Lytica Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer. "We enable electronics procurement teams to anticipate market shifts, optimize their sourcing strategies, and mitigate risks all within one platform. Our methodology ensures our clients can navigate short-term challenges effectively while achieving sustainable, long-term growth."

This milestone follows Lytica's recent success in securing $5 million in growth capital investment, further fueling its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge procurement solutions.

For more information on how Lytica can elevate your procurement strategy, visit lytica.com.

About Lytica
Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chains more sustainable and economical. Lytica's platform, SupplyLens Pro, employs analytics to curate real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to customers that reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to build their electronics supply chains of the future. To learn more, visit lytica.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson
York IE
anna@york.ie

SOURCE: Lytica



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.