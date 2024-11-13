Dalet and Caretta Research Publish "Future of Newsroom Workflows" Report

Insights Reveal the Need for News Organizations to Transform Operations to Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Landscape

Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today published " The Future of Newsroom Workflows ," an industry-first report that provides essential insights into newsroom operations. This comprehensive study, developed by analyst firm Caretta Research in partnership with Dalet, features input from newsroom professionals worldwide. The report illuminates the seismic shifts shaping workflows, covering key topics such as AI adoption, the role of social media as well as story-centric and multi-platform production challenges.

"This research highlights how news organizations are responding to years of change driven by evolving media habits, multi-platform production, funding pressures, the pandemic, and new technologies," says Rob Ambrose, Co-founder and Managing Director of Caretta Research. "The findings reveal that despite acute challenges, there's a remarkable wave of optimism among industry professionals. At the same time, it points to the opportunities to embrace fully "story centric" working and updated newsroom workflows and systems."

According to the study, many news organizations are struggling with traditional workflows and legacy systems. Specifically, one-third say their current newsroom computer system (NRCS) does not meet their needs. While more than half faced budget cuts in the last year, only a small number actively track the cost of covering stories or measure ROI. The report also reveals a notable trend of adopting AI-enabled tools and rethinking content delivery across platforms. These changes are vital, as news operations aim to maintain relevance and engage audiences in a highly fragmented distribution model.

"Newsrooms must now create more content for multiple platforms with fewer resources. Our findings highlight the crucial role technology and modern toolsets play in supporting journalists to meet the evolving demands of their audiences,"states Marcy Lefkovitz, SVP of Product Innovation at Dalet. "Our partnership with Caretta Research enables us to share a current view of newsroom operations. The result not only outlines ongoing challenges but also provides actionable insights for future success."

Key findings of "The Future of Newsroom Workflows" include:

45% of news operations experience significant challenges with legacy systems, limiting access to field content, and requiring users to switch between multiple systems to complete tasks.

Websites are the leading platform for news distribution, but a significant portion of the industry still lacks dedicated digital teams for content production.

Despite significant changes driven by digital and social media platforms, there's enormous optimism, with 68% of news people feeling "good" or "very good" about the future of their news operation.

Further insights into crucial topics shaping the future of newsroom operations include strategies for managing and tracking costs.

Respondents noted that modernized tools greatly simplify newsroom operations, underscoring the importance of selecting the right systems and implementing timely updates. To navigate the complexities of legacy system replacement, data, and workflow migration, Dalet recently introduced a comprehensive Competitive Upgrade Program to maximize transformation benefits, efficiencies, and cost savings.

"The Future of Newsrooms" - Research Methodology

The independent research was commissioned by Dalet and conducted by Caretta Research in July and August 2024 among global respondents in a wide range of roles, including newsroom management, editorial and production roles, technical and engineering, and craft and operational functions. Participants work for over 60 diverse news organizations, mainly public and commercial broadcasters, as well as local network affiliates across the U.S.

About Caretta Research

At Caretta Research we know how the media technology landscape is complicated. We care about helping media technology buyers and suppliers understand the market and make great decisions based on accurate data and focused insights.

Through Caretta Portal and Caretta Consulting we combine decades of experience in the industry with continuous hands-on research and an extensive network of technology buyers and decision-makers to help vendors understand and target their potential market, and to help buyers identify the most-suitable solutions-saving time, reducing risk and lowering costs. To learn more visit www.carettaresearch.com .

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows - accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, Peloton, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com .

