With Renewals+ , PAPL achieves 30% higher repeat business than industry standards

Leveraging advanced data analytics & personalized customer engagement, Renewals+ is expected to drive substantial revenue growth and shareholder value

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) proudly introduces Renewals+, an innovative addition to its PineappleONE platform, purpose-built to optimize mortgage renewals and elevate customer loyalty. By integrating cutting-edge data analytics and personalization tools, Renewals+ has positioned Pineapple as a leader in Canada's $300 billion mortgage renewal market, driving a 20% increase in annual renewals and achieving a repeat business rate that surpasses industry norms by 30%.

Pineapple Financial anticipates significant revenue growth through its new Renewals+ platform. By targeting Canada's lucrative mortgage renewal market, currently valued at $300 billion annually, Renewals+ is strategically positioned to capture substantial market share. With its ability to drive a 30% higher-than-industry-standard repeat business rate, Renewals+ is expected to convert a large volume of renewals into high-margin, recurring revenue streams. This, paired with Pineapple's data-driven approach, sets an impactful trajectory for revenue growth, delivering both near- and long-term value for shareholders.

Amid a record-high wave of mortgage renewals, Renewals+ capitalizes on the opportunity to deepen client relationships through a unique, proactive servicing model. This approach, powered by predictive analytics, has enabled Pineapple to reach new heights in customer retention, while also generating a high-margin revenue stream, reinforcing Pineapple's value proposition to investors.

"Renewals+ represents a major evolution in how we engage with our customers," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial. "Our focus on data-driven personalization has enabled us to secure a loyal customer base, driving consistent revenue growth while setting Pineapple apart in the competitive mortgage landscape. We're delivering a customer experience that translates directly into sustained revenue and investor value."

Key Features and Benefits of Renewals+:

Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Retention : The platform uses real-time data insights to anticipate renewal cycles, enabling brokers to proactively engage with clients before renewal deadlines. This feature has already led to a 20% increase in renewals , resulting in improved client retention and long-term revenue potential.

Tailored Client Servicing and Communication Tools : Renewals+ offers personalized communication and engagement options, ensuring clients feel valued and informed throughout the renewal process. With automated reminders, custom renewal offers, and streamlined touchpoints, brokers can maintain an efficient, client-centric approach.

Higher Than Average Repeat Business : Thanks to Pineapple's customer-first strategy, the company has achieved a repeat business rate 30% above industry standards , solidifying its role as a customer loyalty leader. Renewals+ builds on this success, creating a strong, predictable revenue stream and increasing lifetime customer value.

Revenue Impact and Investor Growth Potential: By transforming mortgage renewals into a highly personalized, revenue-driving process, Renewals+ aligns with Pineapple's strategic goals of investor value creation and market share expansion. The robust repeat business from Renewals+ bolsters Pineapple's position within the rapidly growing renewal sector of the Canadian mortgage market.

Pineapple's Renewals+ not only amplifies customer satisfaction but also creates a dependable growth avenue for investors, leveraging advanced analytics and innovative servicing models to capture substantial market share. As Canada's mortgage renewal wave surges, Renewals+ is primed to drive Pineapple's long-term profitability, setting a new standard in customer retention and investor returns.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Pineapple Financial Inc.