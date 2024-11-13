AIM Robotics US: Aim Robotics Expands Into the United States With New Headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, in Partnership With BlueBay Automation

Denmark-based Aim Robotics partners with BlueBay Automation to establish Aim Robotics US, bringing innovative dispensing solutions for collaborative robots closer to North American manufacturers.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Aim Robotics, a leader in dispensing tooling for collaborative robots (cobots), has announced the launch of Aim Robotics US through a strategic partnership with BlueBay Automation. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Aim Robotics US is poised to address the growing market demand for advanced dispensing technology across North America.



With years of expertise in designing high-quality, user-friendly dispensing tools for industries ranging from automotive to electronics, Aim Robotics has quickly become a trusted partner for companies looking to enhance their production efficiency through automation. The establishment of Aim Robotics US will enable the company to provide faster support and service to its growing U.S. customer base while opening new opportunities for collaboration with American manufacturers.

"Our decision to expand into the United States is a reflection of the growing demand for flexible automation solutions in this market," said Stig Lumbye, CEO of Aim Robotics. "We are thrilled to have engaged with a strong, highly experienced team in Nashville as our U.S. base of operations and look forward to working closely with our American partners to make automation accessible to businesses of all sizes."

Aim Robotics' dispensing tools are known for their easy integration with major cobot brands like Universal Robots, Kassow Robots, KUKA, Fanuc, Doosan, Techman Omron, and ABB, as well as their versatility in handling materials such as adhesives, sealants, and lubricants. By expanding into the U.S., the company aims to help manufacturers streamline processes and improve product quality through precision dispensing automation.

"Our partnership with Aim Robotics represents a unique opportunity to fill a critical need in the U.S. market for precision dispensing solutions," said Pierre de Giorgio, President of BlueBay Automation. "We're excited to bring our engineering expertise and established market presence to this venture."

The U.S. launch is part of Aim Robotics' broader strategy to strengthen its global footprint and deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges of different industries. With a Nashville headquarters, Aim Robotics US will provide localized support, including training, installation, and custom dispensing solutions, to better serve its American customers.

