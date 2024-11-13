New Level AI Report Reveals Surge in Demand for AI Solutions as Contact Centers Confront Escalating Performance Pressures

Survey shows overwhelming interest in AI tools, but lack of in-house technical expertise creates barriers to implementation.

Level AI , a pioneer in customer experience AI, leading with industry-first innovations like GPT integration and human-accurate Auto-QA, today announced the release of its new report titled AI's Impact on the State of the Contact Center , which provides insights into the current challenges and technology trends within the contact center industry. The survey highlights that contact centers are under increasing pressure to improve customer experiences despite having fewer resources. While 100% are turning to AI and automation for help, many face challenges due to limited in-house expertise. To meet growing demands, adopting advanced AI is essential for delivering consistent, high-quality service efficiently across all channels.

"AI and automation are crucial for delivering high-quality service, but many companies struggle with implementation due to the complexities of customer interactions," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "Our solution simplifies that - our AI models are built specifically for CX use cases and our time to value for our customers is much quicker than competing solutions in the space."

According to the survey of contact center leaders, nearly 70% (69.7%) report increased pressure on their operations compared to prior years, while only 3.9% say the pressure has lessened. With performance expectations rising, every leader surveyed confirmed they are considering adopting new AI tools for their contact centers to stay competitive. However, the survey also uncovered a significant obstacle: 43.4% of respondents said their teams lack the technical know-how and resources to effectively implement and manage these technologies, despite 36.6% naming technology adoption as their top priority.

Additional Findings:

Survey Insights: Agent satisfaction improves when the primary focus is on customer-centric metrics like customer satisfaction (CSAT) and first-call resolution (FCR) rather than cost-driven metrics like cost reduction and average handle time (AHT).

Positive Correlation: Agent satisfaction is strongly linked to increased coaching hours and the use of agent assist AI automation, which helps agents during calls, with 93.3% of QA managers stating that manual QA and coaching remain essential for agent improvement. Despite this, 79.3% of contact center agents receive less than four hours of coaching per month due to resource constraints, potentially impacting job satisfaction and customer outcomes.

Shifting Communication Preferences: A notable 74.5% of agents now prefer text-based communication (chat, SMS, email) over traditional phone calls.

Quality Metrics Take Priority: A significant 61.9% of contact centers prioritize customer satisfaction and first-call resolution, while 37.3% focus on revenue and cost goals.

ezCater, the leading food-for-work technology company in the US, transformed its customer service operations by implementing Level AI's suite of tools, including Agent Assist and Manager Assist, to address the complexities of high-stakes, time-sensitive interactions.

"Agent Assist has been a game-changer for us," said a leader in the quality assurance department at ezCater. "It surfaces relevant information in real-time and helps our agents handle complex situations more efficiently. This has improved both agent performance and customer loyalty, especially during critical business hours."

