Circadia Health: Circadia C200 System Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance, Transforming Senior Care With Contactless Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Motion, and Bed Exit Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Circadia Health, a trailblazer in innovative senior healthcare services, proudly announces FDA 510(k) clearance for the C200 System-a contactless respiratory rate, heart rate, motion, and bed exit monitoring device. Building on the success of the C100 System, a cutting-edge device for continuous respiratory monitoring, the C200 System is the world's first contactless device to be FDA-cleared for long-term, automatic, and unsupervised heart rate monitoring. This achievement enables passive vital sign data collection in nursing home settings through a comprehensive software update, offering a revolutionary way to monitor residents without direct contact. With this breakthrough, Circadia expands its remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities, enhancing care for individuals with cardiac conditions and those at risk for falls.









This advancement positions Circadia to enter the growing remote cardiac monitoring market, expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2032. The motion and bed exit features are poised to support skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in reducing falls, which contribute to annual medical costs of $50 billion.

The Circadia C100 System has already made a significant impact in SNFs across the United States, including Ciena Healthcare's network of 77 SNFs. Clinically validated for continuous and contactless respiratory monitoring, the C100 System has demonstrated high accuracy and reliability. Notably, research by the Cleveland Clinic and the University of Barcelona has shown that the C100 System's continuous respiratory monitoring can predict clinical deterioration up to 24 hours in advance. The system's effectiveness is further demonstrated in a recent case series published in the Respiratory Medicine Case Reports, highlighting the C100 System's role in reducing preventable hospitalizations and improving clinical outcomes in SNFs.

"This FDA clearance is a pivotal milestone for Circadia and the future of senior care," said Farés Siddiqui, CEO and Co-Founder. "The C200's advanced capabilities empower healthcare professionals to deliver proactive, timely interventions, significantly improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Our innovative technology ushers in a new era of remote monitoring that drives transformative improvements in senior healthcare."

Circadia's virtual registered nurses (VRNs) leverage AI-powered early detection software integrated with leading EHR systems to analyze C200 data. This enables high-risk resident identification and early intervention for conditions like sepsis, COPD, and CHF, streamlining clinical workflows and promoting efficient decision-making.

Circadia Health's commitment to innovative technology continues to shape post-acute care. The C200 System's FDA clearance reaffirms the company's dedication to enhancing patient outcomes and reducing hospitalizations through advanced, contactless monitoring solutions.

Circadia Health is revolutionizing post-acute care with the first FDA-cleared contactless remote monitoring device and AI-powered detection platform. Operating across more than 250 skilled nursing facilities in over 20 states, Circadia has improved the lives of 120,000+ residents by continuously monitoring heart rate, respiratory rate, and bed exits. The company's solutions drive early detection, reducing 30-day preventable re-hospitalizations by an average of 25%.

