Cognitus Announces the Grand Opening of a New Sales and Innovation Office in Miami, Florida

A strategic move to further expand global delivery capabilities across the SAP ecosystem

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Cognitus, a leading SAP Gold Partner, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in Miami, Florida. This expansion reflects Cognitus' commitment to broadening its service and delivery capabilities to support an increasing global customer base across diverse industries, including manufacturing, aerospace and defense, consumer packaged goods, professional services, and wholesale distribution.

Cognitus Opens a New Office in Miami

The new Miami office will serve as an innovation hub for Cognitus' product development initiatives. With enhanced resources in Miami, Cognitus will further extend its expertise for global businesses seeking scalable solutions to drive future-forward growth including SAP S/4HANA implementation and business transformation services.

Designed as a dynamic sales and customer engagement hub, the Miami office is set up to host events within the SAP ecosystem, welcome customers, and showcase Cognitus' capabilities across industry-specific solutions. The office's modern decor and event-friendly layout will allow the team to host client gatherings, SAP solution demonstrations, and collaborative industry initiatives, positioning Cognitus as a go-to partner for end-to-end digital transformation.

"Opening the Miami office marks a significant milestone in Cognitus' journey to deepen our product innovation and offer high-value services to customers worldwide," said Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "This office not only strengthens our presence in the U.S. but also supports our goal of delivering seamless, end-to-end solutions that drive real impact for global businesses with meaningful client engagements."

This strategic move will also offer robust support for Cognitus' unique portfolio, including the Alchemy Intelligent Data Migration Platform, LambdaX Intelligent Contract Lifecycle Management and the CIS-GovCon suite for regulated industries, as well as a comprehensive range of SAP-centric services.

The inauguration ceremony for the Miami office is scheduled for November 15, 2024, featuring a lunch and dinner gathering attended by Cognitus' Senior Leadership, representatives from SAP, and esteemed customers. This expansion aligns with Cognitus' growth strategy, meeting the demand for SAP expertise across the Americas and enabling closer proximity to clients in diverse markets.

