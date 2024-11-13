iFOLIO CEO Jean Marie Richardson Wins Woman of the Year and 4 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Women from 36 Countries, Google, SAP, IBM, and Meta Recognized at Event in New York

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / iFOLIO CEO Jean Marie Richardson has been honored with two gold and two silver Stevie® Awards for Women in Business at the 21st annual Awards gala in New York City.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run- worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award and were presented Friday night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo. More than 1,500 submissions from organizations, including Google, SAP, IBM, and Meta, from 36 nations and territories were considered this year in more than 100 categories.

Jean Marie Richardson won two gold and two silver awards for iFOLIO, an innovative Marketing Cloud platform for digital marketing and sales enablement, including:

Woman of the Year, Business Services - Gold

Most Innovative Woman of the Year, Business Services - Gold

Tech Woman of the Year - Silver

Tech Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Silver

After working at Oracle and experiencing firsthand the challenges supporting sales and marketing, Jean Marie created iFOLIO to make marketing work easier. iFOLIO is an integrated all-in-one Marketing Cloud that powers modern marketing across eight functions, reducing costs from multiple platforms. The friendly collaborative platform differentiates with personalization, ease of use, and triple patented analytics and data intelligence.

Today, iFOLIO powers more than 2.6 million live sites, serves all industries, and powers leading brands, including GE, Madison Square Garden, Notre Dame University, and the Texas Rangers MLB.

iFOLIO has helped customers generate 300% growth through marketing and millions of dollars of increased sales annually. Compared to industry peers at 50%, iFOLIO has 85% customer renewals. iFOLIO generates open rates of 70% as compared to less than 15% among peers and an average of six minutes of engagement per iFOLIO page, with peers generating seven seconds.

Less than 1% of tech company founders are female. As a female founder, Richardson fosters diversity, team culture, and innovation. She holds three patents, serves on five boards, and gives back to women in technology through service days, endowed scholarships, and Brand Ambassador deals.

"This award is an honor and validation of iFOLIO's incredible team and product," says Jean Marie Richardson. "This is a team award for iFOLIO and all those who have supported us. Thank you to everyone who makes us better each day, from our team, shareholders, customers, partners, my husband, and our home city of Atlanta."

The Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores from more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO is an integrated all-in-one Marketing Cloud that powers personalized digital marketing, sales enablement, and web services. The triple-patented technology powers websites and campaigns for viewers in 50 US states and 100+ countries, speeding up digital transformation. Make work easier with marketing technology and creative services.

