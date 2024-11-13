The Menninger Clinic Offering Nation's First Rapid Targeted Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to Treat Depression

Menninger is the only hospital in the U.S. to offer groundbreaking treatment

Rapid Targeted Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a groundbreaking new treatment for depression, will now be available at The Menninger Clinic's Center for Brain Stimulation. The Houston-based mental health hospital is currently the only hospital in the U.S. to offer this treatment, which has shown to speed remission rates from depression.

The Rapid Targeted TMS utilizes functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to identify the specific part of an individual's brain that would benefit most from the treatment. Individuals undergoing Rapid Targeted TMS receive 10 minutes of treatment per hour for 10 hours over five consecutive days, targeted at their own unique brain area. Traditional TMS does not provide such precise targeting nor the same dosage and the treatment time is longer - once a day, five days a week for six weeks. Rapid Targeted TMS can be completed in either an outpatient or inpatient setting at Menninger.

"Rapid Targeted TMS using functional magnetic resonance imaging is the first groundbreaking clinical use of personalized TMS in psychiatry," said Dr. Neil Puri, medical director The Menninger Clinic's Center for Brain Stimulation. "The ability to specifically target the areas of the brain implicated in depression, combined with the intensity of this treatment, can lead to significant remission rates for depression."

Since Menninger began offering this type of FDA-approved TMS delivery to individuals, 10 out of 12 individuals at Menninger have achieved remission, and nine out of 11 had a resolution of suicidal thinking. While providing a more rapid result than conventional TMS, Menninger has seen the remission effects lasting more than a month without a booster treatment.

The Center for Brain Stimulation offers other life-changing and potentially lifesaving options for patients who don't respond to medications and therapy. The Center provides neuromodulation therapies, including electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), traditional transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and ketamine infusion.

"Patients with treatment-resistant depression often try a variety of medications and therapies without any success, which can exacerbate their depression symptoms and prolong their effects on daily living," said Armando E. Colombo, president and CEO, The Menninger Clinic. "Menninger continues to seek new forms of treatment that can have a lasting impact on people, and the addition of Rapid Targeted TMS to our treatment options will be life-changing for many."

