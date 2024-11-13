Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
13.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
Grasshopper Partners with EnFi to Streamline Credit Analysis and Risk Management Through AI-Driven Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

EnFi's AI capabilities to empower Grasshopper with data-driven decision-making

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, today announced its strategic partnership with EnFi, an AI-driven risk management decisioning and monitoring platform for the private credit and lending space. Through the integration of EnFi's AI capabilities, Grasshopper is deepening its commitment to strengthening its team, enhancing client service, and delivering a best-in-class digital banking experience.

"At Grasshopper, empowering talent through technology is at the heart of what we do, and our partnership with EnFi embodies this commitment," said Mike Butler, CEO of Grasshopper. "Through our strategic partnership with EnFi, we seek to develop advanced AI-driven credit analysis and risk monitoring solutions that will not only streamline our operations but also enable our team to dedicate more focus to delivering exceptional, forward-thinking banking solutions for our clients."

EnFi's AI-driven platform is designed to transform credit assessment and risk analysis through real-time data aggregation and advanced analytics, paving the way for improved credit accuracy and streamlined processes at Grasshopper.

"EnFi's AI platform represents the future of lending, with the potential to transform Grasshopper's credit risk assessment and portfolio monitoring. Purpose-built for lending documentation and financial analysis, our Continual Risk Analysis is designed to enable Grasshopper to move beyond traditional periodic reviews, empowering underwriters to make proactive, strategic lending decisions that drive growth," said Joshua Summers, CEO and cofounder of EnFi.

This partnership advances Grasshopper's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to reduce time-intensive processes and enhance overall efficiency, while also exemplifying Grasshopper's partnership model, which consistently delivers innovative banking solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of startups and small businesses.

To learn more about Grasshopper's partnerships, visit grasshopper.bank.

###

About Grasshopper Bank
With total assets of approximately $835 million, Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper's banking solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Headquartered in New York City, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit the bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnFi
EnFi delivers comprehensive solutions throughout the lending lifecycle, harnessing AI Agents to empower lenders with the capabilities of 10,000 analysts. By continuously monitoring risk from raw borrower data and integrating information from public and private sources, EnFi enables rapid risk assessment and real-time scenario modeling. This allows lenders to manage more loans efficiently, resulting in higher profitability and reduced rate of loss. To learn more, visit www.enfi.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact(s):
Heather Valle-Theobald (for Grasshopper Bank)
Caliber Corporate Advisers
heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Karolina Throssell (for EnFi)
Iden
karolina@iden.global

SOURCE: Grasshopper



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
