KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 Reimbursements from insurance payors totaled $106,567 an increase of 16.4% sequentially

KindlyMD now provides more than 90% in-network insurance coverage in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / ("KindlyMD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company redefining value-based care and patient-centered medical services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with the progress made during the third quarter to expand our credentialing and increase insurance visits, resulting in a 16.4% growth sequentially. This greatly improves the accessibility of our services, making them available to a broader patient base and allowing financial flexibility for our patients to visit more often," Tim Pickett, PA-C, KindlyMD Founder and CEO, stated. "Our strategic focus on expanding capacity and network has proven our model can achieve in-network status with the largest payers. We can use this status to help grow the number of lives we treat in Utah and beyond. We have also begun to develop enterprise-level data analytics and are excited to drive more personalized and effective care in the fight to improve health outcomes faster and at lower patient cost. We now also have the ability to aggregate and analyze disjointed data from many sources, uncovering drug usage trends, product effectiveness, patient risk factors, and opportunities to enhance therapies."

Operational Highlights:

Achieved above 90% statewide insurance coverage in Utah with the addition of the largest health insurer in the United States, United Healthcare Insurance.

Introduced $500,000 share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value.

Recognized as one of the winners of the Healthcare AI Impact Award 2024.

Appointed Jeremy Joyal as Medical Director & Nancy Pratt as Behavioral Health Program Director.

Financial Highlights for the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2024

The Company earned $106,567 in reimbursements from insurance payers during the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 16.4% increase compared to the $91,553 earned during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company earned $232,892 in reimbursements from insurance payers during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and $0 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Revenues decreased by $221,401, or 25.5%, to $647,867 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $869,268 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in revenues is primarily attributed to a decrease in cash-pay patient care services as KindlyMD continues to shift toward insurance billing with commercial and governmental payers including Medicare, Medicaid, Select Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other commercial payers compared to the prior period.

During the quarter, the Company generated revenue from service affiliate agreements for the first time. Service affiliate agreement earnings for the period were $22,432.

Operating expenses increased by $316,820, or 22.9%, to $1,697,685 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1,380,865 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses, salaries and wages, and cost of revenues.

Net loss was $1,014,147 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $515,146 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net loss per share decreased by $0.06, or 54.5%, to $(0.17) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $(0.11) for the three months ended September 30, 2023. KindlyMD management strives to look for opportunities to optimize revenue by increasing sales, acquiring additional clinics, improving margins, and controlling ongoing operating expenses.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,642,944 and total working capital of $3,215,466.

As of November 8, 2024, the Company had 5,977,476 common shares outstanding.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company redefining value-based care and patient-centered medical services. Kindly MD leverages data analysis to deliver evidence-based, personalized solutions in order to reduce opioid use, improve health outcomes faster, and provide algorithmic guidance on the use of alternative medicine in healthcare. We collect and analyze valuable data on alternative treatments as well as biopsychosocial factors to provide better health outcomes faster. This results in valuable data for patients, the company, and the company's investors as we aim to become a leading source of evidence-based assessment and treatment data in the fight for patients against the opioid epidemic and as we strive to be a leader in redefined value-based care.

KindlyMD provides a patient-focused healthcare experience that integrates traditional medical evaluation and management with mental health integration and compliant alternative medicine education and inclusion. We focus on creating personalized care plans for each individual that get people back to work and life faster, reduce opioid use, and have high patient satisfaction.

Its specialty outpatient clinical services are reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance contracts as well as offered on a fee-for-service basis. For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in KindlyMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. KindlyMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

KINDLY MD, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,642,944 $ 525,500 Accounts receivable 45,323 28,001 Inventories, net 2,750 63,202 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 250,316 225 Total Current Assets 3,941,333 616,928 Property and equipment, net 183,349 235,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets 188,204 235,706 Security deposits 11,276 11,276 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,324,162 $ 1,099,202 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 431,516 $ 329,810 Customer deposits 2,750 3,425 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 100,982 94,696 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,020 - Current portion of notes payable, net 188,599 148,517 Derivative liability - 238,000 Total Current Liabilities 725,867 814,448 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 106,114 164,295 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,126 Notes payable, net of current portion - 228,871 TOTAL LIABILITIES 840,107 1,207,614 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 5,977,476 and 4,617,798 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,977 4,618 Additional paid-in capital 10,252,258 4,045,024 Accumulated deficit (6,774,180 ) (4,158,054 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 3,484,055 (108,412 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 4,324,162 $ 1,099,202

KINDLY MD, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 647,867 $ 869,268 $ 2,115,953 $ 3,009,151 Operating Expenses Cost of revenues 7,790 20,224 77,481 128,356 Salaries and wages 1,138,561 995,078 2,973,420 3,037,938 General and administrative 525,758 339,559 1,312,980 1,083,278 Depreciation 25,576 26,004 76,210 77,670 Total Operating Expenses 1,697,685 1,380,865 4,440,091 4,327,242 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,049,818 ) (511,597 ) (2,324,138 ) (1,318,091 ) Other Income (Expenses) Other income 45,330 9,001 71,198 46,302 Interest expense (9,659 ) (12,550 ) (385,348 ) (20,744 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (38,889 ) - Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability - - 61,051 - Total Other Income (Expenses) 35,671 (3,549 ) (291,988 ) 25,558 NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,014,147 ) (515,146 ) (2,616,126 ) (1,292,533 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE - - - - NET LOSS $ (1,014,147 ) $ (515,146 ) $ (2,616,126 ) $ (1,292,533 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.17 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.29 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 5,944,590 4,521,242 5,193,533 4,445,714

KINDLY MD, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,616,126 ) $ (1,292,533 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 132,994 719,169 Depreciation expense 76,210 77,670 Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,889 - Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability (61,051 ) - Amortization of debt discounts 367,046 1,912 Amortization of right-of-use assets 75,226 52,415 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,322 ) 4,161 Inventories 60,452 (47,131 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (250,091 ) 33,398 Security deposits - 3,229 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 101,706 262,667 Customer deposits (675 ) (2,050 ) Operating lease liabilities (79,619 ) (53,713 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,172,361 ) (240,806 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (13,291 ) (14,420 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,291 ) (14,420 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from issuance of notes payable 45,000 - Net proceeds from issuance of related party note payable - 250,373 Net proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants in connection with a public offering 5,860,650 - Repayments of related party note payable - (30,820 ) Repayments of notes payable (601,724 ) - Repayments of finance lease liabilities (830 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 5,303,096 219,553 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,117,444 (35,673 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of the period 525,500 186,918 End of the period $ 3,642,944 $ 151,245 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 19,177 $ 16,133 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Debt discounts on notes payable $ 10,556 $ - Debt discount on related party note payable $ - $ 16,627 Fair value of derivative liability recognized upon issuance of notes payable $ 38,000 $ - Extinguishment of derivative liability upon settlement of notes payable $ 214,949 $ - Finance purchases of property and equipment $ 10,976 $ - Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability measurement $ 27,724 $ -

Contact Information

Valter Pinto

Managing Director, KCSA

kindlymd@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1254

SOURCE: KindlyMD, Inc.

