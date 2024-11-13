SIPPIO Announces SIPPIO Beacon: An AI Business Intelligence Tool for Resellers & Partners

SIPPIO's new AI assistant will process tasks, provide insights, and make changes through easy, natural language interactions.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / SIPPIO, the global leader in voice enablement, has today announced SIPPIO Beacon, an innovative AI business intelligence tool built into the SIPPIO Portal that will process tasks, provide insights, and make changes through easy, natural language interactions. Available to reseller and service provider partners, SIPPIO Beacon represents a major leap in SIPPIO's mission to make communications fast, easy, and flexible.









SIPPIO Beacon will use generative AI to transform clicks into conversations. When a partner needs answers to questions, a proposal for a customer, insights into upsell opportunities among an install base, or bulk changes to a customer account, all they will have to do is ask Beacon. This generative AI tool draws from both public and private data sources to provide instant, accurate responses and execute actions with ease. Launching in preview for select partners, with a full release in early 2025, SIPPIO Beacon will make it easier than ever for resellers and service provider partners to assist customers with migrating communications to Microsoft Teams & Zoom.

"SIPPIO Beacon makes our services more accessible through intuitive, conversational interactions," said George Tarzi, Director of Development & Innovation at SIPPIO. "We're empowering our partners and their customers with faster, easier, and more flexible ways to manage communications services."

"The power of generative AI is that it can take complex, manually intensive processes and simplify them using natural language processing, analytics and automation," said Zeus Kerravala, Founder & Principal Analyst at ZK Research. "SIPPIO Beacon is a great example of such a tool. It leads to faster results and significantly fewer human errors. SIPPIO makes unified communications more accessible and efficient while enhancing the value resellers and service providers offer to their customers."

Key Features of SIPPIO Beacon

Conversational Support: Instead of hunting through knowledge bases and internet search results, simply ask SIPPIO Beacon for help on making changes in SIPPIO Portal, Teams Admin Center or Zoom.

Efficient Actions: SIPPIO Beacon will be able to create quotes, activate services, or make configuration changes with business insights based on prompts like, "Build a quote for ACME industries with six SIPPIO Connect seats and text messaging using our average state & local government pricing in the UK."

Business Intelligence: SIPPIO Beacon can provide business insights based on customer data. For example, a partner focused on increasing average revenue per user can ask Beacon "Based on my customer subscriptions, suggest accounts that I should contact about adding SIPPIO Reporting by Analytics 365 to their accounts."

Smart Data Use: Beacon will pull from public and private data to provide business analysis, activate service, and suggest upselling opportunities.

SIPPIO Beacon will be available for general release in early 2025, with a beta preview for select partners launching soon.

For more information or to join the beta, visit sippio.io/beacon.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is an award-winning voice enablement platform that offers the easiest and fastest way to enable PSTN calling in Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. Learn more: www.sippio.io.

