Securing important industry certification opens new opportunities for developing functional, compostable products including straws, cutlery, cups, and food packaging

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has secured Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification for its full range of PHA masterbatches and compounds available to the US market. These products combine the best properties of PHACT-branded PHA and polylactic acid (PLA), offering enhanced performance and sustainability attributes for a variety of end products, including drinking straws, cutlery, cups, rigid packaging, and flexible packaging.

BPI is the leading certification body for compostable products in the United States, providing third-party verification that raw materials and products meet ASTM standards for compostability in commercial compost environments. Their certification process includes tests for biodegradability, disintegration, heavy metals, and ecotoxicity. In addition to passing these tests, BPI requires that all products also meet their standard of prohibiting intentionally added fluorinated chemicals.

The following PHACT products are now all BPI certified:

Masterbatch

PHACT MA1250P

PHACT MA1250P-1

PHACT MA1250P-2

Compounds

PHACT CA1270P

PHACT CA1270PF

PHACT CA1240PF

"This is a significant milestone for CJ Biomaterials," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "BPI certification ensures that products sent to composters are safe, help capture more food scraps, and breakdown within expected timeframes. As demand for sustainable materials grows, BPI certification will allow us to partner with brands and converters looking to accelerate the development and adoption of new compostable products." Certification and the clear labelling of certified compostable products are increasingly important as composting infrastructure that accepts food scraps and compostable products expands in the US. According to BioCycle research, the number of households that have access to food waste collection services through their local municipalities grew by 49% between 2021 and 2023, reaching 14.9 million households.1

To ensure that commercial composters can maintain manufacturing high-quality compost, BPI certification specifically requires that certified products facilitate the capture of food or green waste. The diversion of food scraps to compost and away from landfills has a measurable climate impact. In the US, food scraps degrading in landfills are the third largest source of human-generated methane emissions.2 Utilizing compostable products to divert more food scraps to compost reduces landfill methane emissions, while providing additional nutrients for compost: a valuable soil amendment that improves water management, soil biodiversity, and soil's ability to sequester carbon dioxide.3

In addition to satisfying the requirements of composting facilities, BPI certification ensures compliance with the Federal Trade Commission's Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims, which require that any compostability claims made by an organization are supported by scientific evidence. BPI certification is also included within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) list of Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing of environmentally preferable products.

For information on CJ Biomaterials and its PHA technology, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com





CJ Biomaterials' BPI-certified PHACT PHA compounds and masterbatches can be used for compostable food serviceware including drinking straws, cutlery, cups, rigid packaging, and flexible packaging.



CJ Biomaterials has secured BPI certification for its full range of PHA masterbatches and compounds available to the US market.



About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

________________________

All URLs Accessed November 12, 2024

