Israel plans to bild a 2,000-square-meter solar PV project in the occupied Palestinian territories and has directed civilian authorities in the West Bank to identify suitable land and launch a tender within a year. The project may also include energy storage options. The Israeli government has instructed the Ministry of Defense to launch a tender for a 2,000-square-meter solar-plus-storage project in the occupied West Bank, according to a Government Secretariat protocol. The Civil Administration, responsible for civilian affairs in the Israeli-controlled Palestinian territories, is expected to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...