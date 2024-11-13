ServiceNow Customer Service Management and Five9 Intelligent CX Platform to streamline self-service and assisted service operations

Integrated solution to reduce operational costs, increase agent efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction

ServiceNow World Forum Five9 CX Summit-ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced an expanded partnership to deliver a turnkey AI-powered solution for unified end-to-end employee and customer experiences. By combining the strengths of ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and the Five9 platform, the solution will create more streamlined self-service and assisted service operations and unify customer support processes to reduce operational costs, increase agent efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and simplify contact center operations.

"Organizations know they need to deliver seamless customer experiences. But most CRM solutions only focus on capturing customer requests, not fulfilling or resolving them. As a result, human middleware ties manual processes and siloed technologies together," said John Ball, senior vice president, Customer and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow Customer Service Management is different. We focus on driving great customer service experiences with workflows, automation, and GenAI that enable seamless self-service and assisted service across voice and digital channels. Our expanded partnership with Five9 takes this even further, combining the best of both platforms to streamline and unify contact center operations with a turnkey solution that's fast to deploy and delivers fast ROI."

"Five9's longstanding partnership with ServiceNow has been rooted in the joint mission to create seamless and powerful end-to-end customer experiences," said Callan Schebella, executive vice president, product management, Five9. "This next phase of our partnership transforms the approach to customer experience management, alleviating a lot of the frustrations that come with using multiple systems to address customer needs. We've taken a big step forward to empower customers with our joint AI capabilities and improved interface functionality, easing the day-to-day challenges of customer-facing service."

"Combining the most valuable features into a unified interface can transform the way we support our customers," said Bob Massengill, senior director, Technology Infrastructure, Pilot Travel Centers, LLC. "This new ServiceNow-Five9 joint solution has the potential to enable us to address customer needs more quickly and effectively."

The new AI-powered solution will boost agent efficiency with real-time transcription, unified routing, and a consolidated agent workspace.

Real-time Transcription -Five9 TranscriptStream will be integrated into ServiceNow Interaction Management, allowing agents to focus fully on customer issues without needing to take notes. ServiceNow Now Assist, powered by GenAI, uses these transcriptions to generate summaries and resolution notes, reducing call wrap-up activities and average handling times. This not only makes agents' work easier and faster, but also gives managers insights into service trends, helping them improve training and processes to better meet customer needs.

Unified Routing Five9's intelligent automated routing engine will now be able to route ServiceNow digital channels and cases, alongside Five9 channels, to the right agent, leveraging ServiceNow metadata. The metadata from ServiceNow will also enrich data in Workforce Engagement Management solutions offered by Five9. This reduces operational overhead for managers through streamlined routing management across both systems, making it easier to adjust staffing during high-demand periods. It also provides comprehensive insights to improve forecasting and scheduling, ultimately reducing operational costs.

Single Agent Experience - Native Call Controls within ServiceNow's Agent Workspace will integrate with Five9, meaning agents can handle Five9 interactions directly in the Universal Agent Inbox. This provides one, consistent agent experience across digital and voice channels. Native Call Controls will seamlessly work with other Agent Workspace features, providing agents with a single pane of glass, offering immediate context on the caller, relevant data from different systems, actionable guidance, and the ability to quickly fulfill the customer's request. These capabilities are designed to support high-volume contact centers, making it easier for agents to understand and quickly fulfill complex inquiries requiring agent assistance.

Availability

The ServiceNow and Five9 integrated capabilities are expected to be available to select customers in the first half of 2025.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, powered by Five9 Genius AI, provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to power AI-elevated customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our unified cloud-native offering enables hyper-personalized customer experiences and more empowered employees, making every customer interaction more connected, effortless, and personal. Trusted by 2,500+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally, Five9 brings together the power of AI, our platform, and our people to drive AI-elevated CX.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

