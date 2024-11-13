Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.11.2024 15:10 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options and Forwards on five Finnish Stock Classes (312/24)

Finanznachrichten News
As of November 20, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option and
Forward Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Cargotec B (CGCB),
Kojamo (KOJAMO), Konecranes (KCR), Mandatum (MANTA) and Tokmanni Group
(TOKMAN). From that date, the new option and forward contracts will be
available for trading and clearing. 



Stock Class   ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
-------------------------------------------------------------
Cargotec B   FI0009013429 CGCB        CGCBV   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Kojamo     FI4000312251 KOJAMO       KOJAMO   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Konecranes   FI0009005870 KCR         KCR    
-------------------------------------------------------------
Mandatum    FI4000552526 MANTA        MANTA   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tokmanni Group FI4000197934 TOKMAN       TOKMAN   
-------------------------------------------------------------



There is no change in the products in this connection.

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259439
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.