NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options and Forwards on five Finnish Stock Classes (312/24)

As of November 20, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option and Forward Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Cargotec B (CGCB), Kojamo (KOJAMO), Konecranes (KCR), Mandatum (MANTA) and Tokmanni Group (TOKMAN). From that date, the new option and forward contracts will be available for trading and clearing. Stock Class ISIN Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker ------------------------------------------------------------- Cargotec B FI0009013429 CGCB CGCBV ------------------------------------------------------------- Kojamo FI4000312251 KOJAMO KOJAMO ------------------------------------------------------------- Konecranes FI0009005870 KCR KCR ------------------------------------------------------------- Mandatum FI4000552526 MANTA MANTA ------------------------------------------------------------- Tokmanni Group FI4000197934 TOKMAN TOKMAN ------------------------------------------------------------- There is no change in the products in this connection. Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259439