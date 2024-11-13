Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 15:10 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

Finanznachrichten News

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Exterro is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the developer of the most comprehensive software platform for managing data risks, today announced its Amazon Web Services-based SaaS software systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that Exterro's SaaS offerings are focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Anthony Diaz, Chief Information Security Officer at Exterro. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST e1 Certification."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Exterro that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud Exterro for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

About Exterro
Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory, and investigatory outcomes, while saving money and minimizing the impact of data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that leverages data discovery, automation, and workflow optimization, and one of the first to utilize responsible AI to give users insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and data governance. Thousands of corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visitwww.exterro.com.

Press inquiries:

Hazel Ramirez
570-975-9261
hazel@plat4orm.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.