Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
PR Newswire
13.11.2024 15:18 Uhr
INSEAD launches innovative Global EMBA Flex programme

An addition to its current Global EMBA portfolio, designed to meet the evolving needs of senior executives.

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Executive MBA Flex (GEMBA Flex) programme. The innovative addition to the school's well-established GEMBA portfolio is designed for executives seeking a flexible pathway to their professional growth. It offers great flexibility in how and where participants learn while maintaining the same rigorous curriculum and admissions criteria.


Mark Stabile, INSEAD Dean of Degree Programmes, said, "We are excited about the launch of the GEMBA Flex programme. Building on two decades of success with our GEMBA programmes, this new offer reflects INSEAD's commitment to innovation and excellence in business education.The development aligns with our vision of providing rigorous, relevant management education and empowering the next generation of leaders to transform business and society."

Key highlights:

  • World-class education: GEMBA Flex upholds the same rigorous curriculum and admissions standards as the traditional GEMBA, delivered by INSEAD's renowned faculty with a comprehensive general management focus. Participants engage in a rich, multi-campus experience spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the US.
  • Flexible learning format: Combining in-person modules, live virtual classes, and asynchronous online learning, GEMBA Flex offers senior executives the flexibility to learn from anywhere while balancing professional and personal commitments.
  • Personalised learning experience: Participants have the flexibility to tailor their learning experience as their needs evolve. With a select number of available spots, they can personalise their journey by joining an in-person module from other GEMBA cohorts.
  • Diverse and inclusive community: INSEAD's commitment to diversity shines in GEMBA Flex, attracting participants from varied nationalities and backgrounds and fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment.
  • Career support and networking: GEMBA Flex participants have access to the same robust career services and networking opportunities as traditional GEMBA students, including in-person networking during modules and connections with peers from other cohorts through electives.
  • Sustainability and impact: GEMBA Flex offers a balanced approach, reducing the need for frequent travel while keeping the rich immersive learning experience INSEAD is known for. This blended format lowers carbon emissions and travel costs, and reflects INSEAD's commitment to accessible, globally impactful education.

The inaugural cohort of the INSEAD GEMBA Flex will commence May 2026. To find out more, visit here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506154/INSEAD_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insead-launches-innovative-global-emba-flex-programme-302304235.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
