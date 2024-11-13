Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces Canary Islands as next step in its global expansion

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is pleased to announce that it will launch its operations in the Canary Islands on November 13, 2024. A comprehensive business ecosystem, an attractive tax system and a favorable climate for an active lifestyle have all made the islands a natural backdrop for many national and international entrepreneurs within the health and wellness industry. This archipelagic Spanish region represents a strategic next step in Zinzino's plan to expand its customer base on an international scale. The launch will enable the company's Independent Partners to continue building locally and growing globally.

The Canary Island's key location in the Atlantic makes it an important hub for banking, trade, and transportation in the region. The launch is expected to stimulate sales growth in the Canary Islands as well as in the surrounding areas in the region through synergies within the distributor organization.

Market analysis shows that direct selling is a natural way of earning for people seeking an extra income. Digital commerce is growing rapidly and social selling combined with Zinzino's digital toolbox creates favorable conditions for distributors to reach new customers in the Canary Islands.

Well-executed adaptations to local market conditions have been of utmost importance to Zinzino. Based on previous experiences and insights from several establishment processes over recent years, this groundwork has proven crucial for sustainable success. Customer support and other market support will be handled through the headquarters in Gothenburg, combined with support from local consultants in the Canary Islands.

Profitable growth has always been an important business strategy for Zinzino, which will now maintain its ambition to reach 1 million customers by 2025 and 20 million by 2035. With the launch in the Canary Islands, Zinzino is active in more than 100 markets while continuing to focus on further global expansion.

"This is a perfect time for Zinzino to enter a dynamic Spanish market that serves as the gateway to Europe, the Americas and Africa," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "Zinzino's robust and long-term business model with a sustainable, customer-centered approach will be a springboard to success for our Canary Island Partners."

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-announces-canary-islands-as-next-step-in-its-global-expansion,c4061964

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4061964/9192cc7711c3d188.pdf

Press release Canary islands November 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-announces-canary-islands-as-next-step-in-its-global-expansion-302304243.html

